Letters: The war in Ukraine highlights the need to boost Britain’s defence budget

RFA Tidesurge, (left), refuelling RFA Tideforce (right), at sea followed by RFA Fort Victoria - PA

SIR – The Prime Minister should ensure that Britain provides the long-range missiles and fighter jets that President Zelenskyy asks for. The Ukrainians are currently fighting our battles for us – they are Western democracy’s front line against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But our ability to meet Ukraine’s requirement is to some extent constrained by the depleted state of our own Armed Forces.

Politicians who see the size of the UK’s defence budget as a matter of choice rather than necessity need to be reminded of the economic benefits to be gained from expanding the nation’s military capabilities. It would create and sustain thousands of jobs, as well as helping the UK to “upskill” at a time when investment in technology sectors is recognised as a major driver of future economic growth.

Andrew Smith

Portsmouth, Hampshire

SIR – The idea of equipping Ukraine with F-16s or any other modern fighter is absurd. The time and cost involved in training the pilots to the required standard would be self defeating. America still owns many A-10s, robust “cheap and cheerful” CAS aircraft ideal for the war in Ukraine. These could be easily made available and the training burden would be minimal. The aircraft could be operational over the battle field within six months.

Wg Cdr RAF Jeremy Parr (retd)

Suckley, Worcestershire

NHS accountability

SIR – Your report, “NHS misled ministers over cardiac deaths, says surgeon” (February 5), shows why the NHS is in such a mess. Managers aren’t accountable for their mistakes, so they keep making them.

Millions of pounds were wasted by St George’s NHS Trust in London on a lengthy “report” into an alleged 67 cases of failings of care by cardiac surgeons, but this report turns out to be completely unreliable. We know this because the Westminster Coroner has so far looked at 40 of the cases and found just one instance of lack of care.

The General Medical Council dismissed the complaint that St George’s NHS Trust said it wasn’t going to make (having already done so). Yet this sorry, wasteful charade stumbles on – presumably to avoid P45s at the top level of St George’s NHS Trust.

Sally Tennant

London SW3

SIR – I do not know which hospital Jeremy Brier attended, and his sounds like a horrendous experience (“In agony in A&E, there was no one whose job it was to be kind”, Comment, February 5). Thankfully this was not repeated when I had to take my husband to A&E at Leicester Royal Infirmary last Sunday at 9pm.

I cannot thank and praise enough the doctors and nurses who treated my husband with the utmost kindness and dignity. As you can imagine, the department was extremely busy, but nothing was too much trouble and they made what was a very frightening episode more bearable.

Their hard work and dedication is staggering in these troubled times. Thank you.

Laura Madden

Broughton Astley, Leicestershire

Drugs in Canada

SIR – Zoe Strimpel (Comment, February 5) argues that it is inconsistent for Canada to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of illegal drugs when it also advises people to reduce their alcohol consumption to two drinks per week.

However, illegal drugs, cigarettes and alcohol are all bad for our health, at least at the levels at which most users consume them. It is the illegality of the illegal drugs that brings in the additional problems of violent criminal gangs, turf wars and the inability of governments to control strength and purity, which leads to overdoses and poisoning.

The most sensible approach with all these dangerous products is the current one used for cigarettes: we allow them to be sold, but with plain packaging and no advertising or other promotion. We tax them, we control the contents and we add health warnings. People are free to buy them if they wish, consumption has dropped significantly, and violent criminals have not taken over the market.

Richard Mountford

Hildenborough, Kent

Blair’s skills blunder

SIR – Perhaps if Tony Blair hadn’t pledged in 1999 to have 50 per cent of young adults in universities, consequently devaluing apprenticeships for plumbers, electricians and other valuable trades, we wouldn’t be facing the current shortage of people needed to install heat pumps (Letters, February 5).

Jane Singer

London N19

SIR – I belonged to the engineering section of a local college. The section was considered a centre of excellence locally.

Many of the local industries which we served through apprenticeship training, such as Imperial Chemical Industries, Metal Box Company and International Computers Limited, to name a few, gradually disappeared. It was these companies that measured our performance.

Many of the lecturers involved in this quality training quickly realised that the country found training too expensive. The college concerned has long been a building site.

As globalisation unfolded, Britain sold its proud history of high-quality engineering and training to other countries. The question now is: who would train the trainers should the country once again desire to get involved in heavy engineering.

M Woolley

Crewe, Cheshire

Holding cyclists accountable

SIR – February 19 will mark the seventh anniversary of the death of my wife, Kim Briggs.

One week earlier, Kim, mother to our two children, suffered catastrophic and fatal brain injuries when she was hit by a cyclist riding a track bike without brakes while she was crossing a road in central London.

One week after her death, the police informed me that the bike was illegal for road use but that, “under the law as it stands, we have nothing with which to charge the cyclist”.

Eventually the Crown Prosecution Service charged the cyclist with a Victorian law designed for horse riders: “Causing injury by means of wanton and furious riding.” Unlike an equivalent motoring offence, this does not mention causing death and the maximum possible penalty is just 24 months in prison. My wife’s killer was also charged with manslaughter. Ultimately he served just nine months in custody.

Since this time, I have been calling for “Causing Death or Serious Injury by Dangerous or Careless Cycling” to be incorporated into the Road Traffic Act, carrying the same penalties as it would for motorists.

Last year Grant Shapps, who was then Transport Secretary, twice confirmed the legislation would be brought forward. This was further underlined to me in a letter from Baroness Vere, the Transport Minister. Since this time, nothing has happened.

This letter is co-signed by four family members who have all lost loved ones in a road collision with a cyclist leading to similar criminal proceedings.

Matt Briggs (husband to Kim Briggs)

Helen Bruton (niece to Jane Stone)

Kathryn Evans (daughter to Mary Evans)

Peter Walker (husband to Diana Walker)

Chrstine Berridge (sister to Peter McCombie)

What exactly is wrong with return rail tickets?

Poster advertising travel aboard the 'Night Scotsman.' Lithograph, 1932, Alexandre Alexeieff - Bridgeman Images

SIR – I am concerned that there are threats to my ability to travel by rail (“End of the line for return railway tickets”, report, February 5).

For one thing, I see nothing wrong with a return ticket, but I’m more concerned to learn that paper tickets are threatened with abolition. I don’t not have a smart phone and have no need for one. How am I supposed to prove that I have paid for my travel?

Then there is the disruption caused by strikes and work on tracks, plus the fact that living in Pembrokeshire means you are right at the end of the line and often find your train will only go as far as Carmarthen on the return leg.

Sally A Williams

Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire

SIR – How can buying two single tickets be “simpler” than buying one return ticket?

Donald A Wroe

Bouth, Cumbria

Pension reform

SIR – Daniel Hannan (Comment, February 5)writes persuasively about the unaffordability of state pensions, and in particular public-sector pensions.

His most telling argument is that many state agencies will no longer be service providers but pensions providers, with their budgets “swallowed up by obligations to long-retired workers”.

The argument about public sector pay levels often hinges on its comparison with the private sector, especially in times of high inflation when the private sector has more flexibility to meet claims at or nearer to levels of inflation. The counter-argument usually runs: yes, but public sector pensions are at levels which compensate for the gap between public and private sector pay.

The answer, therefore, is to reduce the state’s contribution to public sector pensions to give the Treasury room to achieve private sector equivalence on pay. Would this meet with outright rejection by the unions?

Nicholas Nelson

Iwerne Minster, Dorset

Fur and foie gras

SIR – The Government’s decision to drop the proposed bans on the import of fur and foie gras (report, February 5) is heartless.

Mink and foxes are naturally very active wild animals, but on fur farms they may be kept in tiny, cramped wire-mesh cages for their entire lives. To produce foie gras, large quantities of grain are forced down birds’ throats, via metal tubes, until their livers become up to 10 times their natural size. These activities are so cruel that they are banned in the UK, and yet we allow the cruelty to be imported and the products sold here.

This must stop. The Government needs to think again.

Iain Green

Director, Animal Aid

Tonbridge, Kent

Preachy parcel

SIR – I received a parcel last Saturday. I say received, but actually I happened to spot it where the delivery driver had left it, in the open on our drive and some distance from the house. I wasn’t expecting a parcel, so I was unsurprised to find that it was not for me, but I also noticed that the label boldly proclaimed: “Responsible delivery – CO2 neutral.”

It was such a relief to know that it had been incorrectly delivered without harming the planet.

Phil Tizzard

Stowe, Buckinghamshire

Coronation wear

SIR – May I respectfully urge King Charles to recognise what a bad idea it would be to swap the traditional stockings and breeches worn in past Coronations for a military uniform (Comment, January 22), however resplendent?

The crowns are the most important part of this wonderful historical occasion and, in my humble opinion, would look incongruous atop any mode of dress other than that deemed appropriate for generations.

Rhona Mogridge

Henley-nn-Thames, Oxfordshire

SIR – What an excellent letter from Thomas Wardle (Coronation Stockings, Letters, January 29). The clothes worn for what is both a Commonwealth and British service need careful thought.

Neutral dress for a Coronation is appropriate for all. A crown placed on the head of a new monarch wearing military uniform shrieks supremacy via military means, rather than inheritance.

The new King may be wise to reconsider both the aesthetics of and powerful statement made, when abandoning the traditional dress.

Heather Erridge

Bleadon, Somerset

