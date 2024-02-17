Letters: West Licking County Family YMCA a wonderful, welcoming place

West Licking County Family YMCA a 'wonderful experience'

I have been a member of the West Licking County Family YMCA in Pataskala (a branch of the Buckeye Valley Family YMCA) for some time now and found this Y to be one wonderful experience. Under the leadership of Dana Moore and her staff, the atmosphere is stimulating, nurturing, fun, and welcoming. Ages of members range from the young to the elderly. There is definitely a cosmopolitan atmosphere, and the foundation is based on Christian principles. However, all beliefs are welcome.

Programs are designed for all ages. Meals are provided for the elderly as well as other younger groups. Programs are diverse and comprehensive. In speaking with other members, I have not heard a single complaint. What I have heard is that the Y is a great place to exercise, play games, and just relate to others of all ages. In the warm weather, baseball and other outdoor activities are held.

The location of the Y, off West Broad Street (Ohio 16) in Pataskala, allows for further growth. Land is available. What that growth involves has not been decided, to my knowledge. There are so many needs out there: Senior housing, low-income housing, indoor swimming pool(s), educational programs, to name some.

Some staff have been employed by this Y for over a decade or more. In today's employment-retention world, having long-term employees is rare. The Y is open 24 hours per day. If you are interested, come visit and take a tour.

Doug MacKechnie, Pataskala

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: West Licking County Family YMCA is fun, welcoming place