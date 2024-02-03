Letters: Wildlife killing contests should be prohibited; History repeating itself

Wildlife killing contests should be prohibited

Question: Does the Lamar Township Volunteer Fire Company (LTVFC) Wildlife Killing Contest disrespect PA Game Commission’s published guidance for Wildlife Conservation?

Context: This February, LTVFC will host a wildlife killing contest. Participants will compete to kill the most foxes, coyotes, opossums and raccoons for cash prizes. The Facebook-flyer for the killing contest states: “Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations must be strictly adhered to.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) website contains an education section. Within this section are seven tenets of “The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation.” Tenet 4 states:

“Wildlife is Killed Only for Legitimate Purpose. This tenet is subject to local, state, and regional needs, but its primary intention is to avoid the wasteful and indiscriminate killing of wildlife without purpose. Legitimate purposes typically include food, fur, and defending a person or property.”

According to PGC regarding predator management:

“After decades of using predator control (such as paying bounties) with no effect, [sic] the agency finally accepted the reality predator control does not work.”

Contest-organizer claims contest intent is to defend local farmers against wildlife threats to their property. Which local farmers? If local farmers are intended beneficiaries, why reward for most animals killed anywhere in Pennsylvania? Moreover, requiring contestants demonstrate proficiency in preparing food/fur from killed animals isn’t a prize-criteria? Why?

I’m a veteran, grateful to first responders and farmers. Killing contests reflect poorly on them as role models of courage, conservation and His creation. I urge PGC to prohibit wildlife killing contests.

Scott Pflumm, State College

History repeating itself

Glenn Thompson, who hangs out in Washington even though he voted to nullify the last election, sends us a regular screed where all things bad come from Democrats and President Biden. This week’s screed brags of his traveling to the border to see immigrants. As can be expected, he blames the border crisis on the President and “liberals.” He seems to forget that in 2006 the U. S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill: S.2611 - Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act of 2006, sponsored by Senators Specter, Hagel, Martinez, McCain, Kennedy, Graham, Brownback. Unfortunately, the merry band of House republicans torpedoed the bill; sensing it would be more fun to use as a weapon in political campaigns that to solve a problem.

History repeats itself. While Mr. Thompson was hanging out in Texas with picture grabbing politicians, some serious folks in the Senate were attempting along with President Biden to craft a bipartisan immigration reform act that would strengthen the border, update our immigration goals, and make the system more efficient. But as before, a merry band of House Republicans has signaled the adults in the Senate that it does have a chance to pass the House. Because, and get this, it’s just too fine an issue to campaign on. And we all know that Mr. Thompson would rather campaign than solve a problem.

Jeffrey Kern, State College