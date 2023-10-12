'Letting you off easy': Mother of slain Akron man isn't satisfied with two men's penalties

The mother of a slain Akron man urged a Summit County judge Thursday to severely penalize the two cousins who were charged in his death but didn’t pull the trigger.

“People like this don’t need to be walking around in the community,” Jamekia Stanford, the mother of Giovanni Stanford, said during the Zoom plea and sentencing of Durell and Jameir McDowell. “To walk away from this is a slap in the face to me — and for the community.”

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael, though, said Durell and Jameir testified against Deair Wray in his trial last week — and without their cooperation, Wray might not have been convicted on charges that included murder. Prosecutors say Wray was the triggerman in the double shooting that killed Stanford.

“They came in and had the courage to do that,” Michael said. “I have to take that into consideration, too.”

Wray and the McDowells, who are all related, were charged in a shooting in Cuyahoga Falls last May that left Stanford dead and a woman injured.

The McDowells agreed to testify against Wray in exchange for leniency in their sentences, with their testimony being the key evidence.

Durell McDowell, 33, of Canton, pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, which was the only charge he faced related to the double shooting, and an unrelated escape charge. The obstruction charge carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Michael gave Durell credit for already spending nearly a year in in jail and didn’t impose an additional sentence.

Jameir McDowell, 33, of Akron, pleaded guilty to obstruction related to the shooting. Prosecutors agreed to drop the other charges against him in that case, which included murder.

Jameir also pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for an incident at the jail, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael sentenced Jameir to two to three years in prison on all the cases. He also will receive credit for the time he has spent in jail.

Wray and the McDowells were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly before midnight May 26, 2022, at an apartment at 1376 Forest Glen Drive in Cuyahoga Falls.

Police said Wray fired 9 mm rounds into a window of the apartment, striking Stanford, 23, of Akron, in the torso and head.

Dezah Robertson, Wray's on-again/off-again girlfriend and the mother of his 2-year-old son, was shot in the leg.

Robertson survived, while Stanford, 23, of Akron, did not.

Prosecutors said during Wray’s jury trial that Wray shot into the window in a jealous rage when he saw Robertson and Stanford together. They said Durell and Jameir thought they were there to buy drugs, with Durell driving and Jameir waiting for Wray.

Durell is Deair’s cousin, while Jameir is Deair’s uncle.

Wray’s defense attorneys claimed he was someplace else during the shooting and questioned whether the McDowells or someone else was responsible.

Wray, though, was convicted of all the charges he faced, which included three counts of murder that involve different explanations of the crime. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced Thursday by Michael.

Prosecutor says Wray has made threats

Assistant Prosecutor Seema Misra said during the McDowells’ sentencing Thursday that prosecutors have been monitoring Wray’s calls at the Summit County Jail and he has made threats against Durell and Jameir.

Erik Jones, who represents Durell, asked whether prosecutors will file additional charges against Wray for the threats.

Misra said she’s not sure if there’s enough evidence to warrant charges, but said they’ll continue monitoring Wray’s jail calls.

“We want to make them aware there are threats out there,” she said. “Whether there’s any validity, we can't say.”

Jones and Ed Smith, who represents Jameir with attorney John Alexander, asked Misra to provide them with copies of the jail calls.

Stanford family pushes for ‘Justice for G’

The Stanford family has been outspoken in their calls for justice for Giovanni, including putting up posters around Akron that say, “Justice for G.”

Jamekia Stanford asked Michael during the McDowells’ sentencings Thursday to impose probation or prison time for both of them.

Stanford urged Michael to at least put Durell on probation. She said the only reason he was caught was because he was on a GPS monitoring device for a prior crime at the time of the shooting. She said she thinks Durell knew the shooting was going to happen, which is why he didn’t park directly by Robertson’s apartment.

“I feel he should not walk around unscathed,” she said. “You send the wrong message that, if you drive a car to a murder, you will get a couple days with no probation or parole. I ask for ‘Justice for G.’ Give him something.”

Michael said Durell spent nearly a year in jail and was only ever charged with obstruction.

For Jameir, Stanford asked for the maximum possible sentence.

“I hope you find it in your heart to change,” she said to Jameir. “I know you knew they were going to kill my son. The court is letting you off easy.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

