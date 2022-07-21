Lettman-Hicks asks to delay trial with Andrew Gillum on corruption charges

Andrew Gillum's longtime adviser and codefendant, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, has asked for a continuance in her public-corruption trial with the former Tallahassee mayor and candidate for governor.

In a motion filed Thursday in federal court, Lettman-Hicks' lawyers, Robert Morris and Mutaqee Akbar of Tallahassee, asked that the trial be rescheduled to a later date.

"The defense is not prepared for trial," the lawyers wrote. "The case involves voluminous discovery which is ongoing. The government and the defense have been working diligently in the discovery process. A trial is believed to require two weeks."

Her lawyers noted that they have "engaged in a general dialogue" with Gillum's lawyers, David Markus and Todd Yoder of Miami, about their schedules and possible trial dates.

Lettman-Hicks' lawyers said that neither Gillum's lawyers nor Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Grogan has any objection to the request. He suggested a status conference to set a new date.

Subscriber exclusive: Torn from the Andrew Gillum indictment: Five key takeaways from the federal corruption case

"This motion is made in good faith and not solely for the purposes of delay," they said in the motion.

If the past is any indication, it could take months if not years for the case to go to trial.

In 2019, Tallahassee businessman John "J.T." Burnette was indicted on federal bribery charges in a case that arose out of the same undercover FBI operation that ensnared Gillum and Lettman-Hicks. The trial didn't start until more than two years later, and only then after numerous delays.

More: Charges against Gillum from undercover FBI operation were about to hit statute of limitations

Burnette was convicted at trial after his two co-defendants, former Mayor and City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime aide Paige Carter-Smith, pleaded guilty and testified against him. All three were sentenced last year to federal prison.

More: Scott Maddox faces 'primitive existence' as he starts his sentence at a federal prison camp

Story continues

Maddox got five years, Burnette three years and Carter-Smith two years. Carter-Smith was placed on home confinement earlier this month after serving roughly eight months.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks were indicted in June on federal charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. They were accused in a grand jury indictment of illegally soliciting campaign donations and moving some of the proceeds into their own bank accounts. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More: Sharon Lettman-Hicks suspends Florida House campaign amid federal corruption charges

Gillum served on the City Commission from 2003 through late 2018 and came about 30,000 votes from winning the governor’s race. Lettman-Hicks, owner of P&P Communications, qualified to run for a Florida House seat in the August primary, though she suspended her campaign shortly after her indictment.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Andrew Gillum corruption case: Co-defendant pushes for delay in trial