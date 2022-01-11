Lettuce recall 2022: Dole recalls salad sold at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B for listeria risk

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling dozens of types of prepackaged salad for a “possible health risk” from listeria from dozens of states.

The recall comes weeks after the company had a similar recall in December and one in October.

According to the Jan. 7 recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, the affected products are Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Consumers are advised to throw out the recalled items and not to eat them. Affected store brands include Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Kroger and H-E-B. Some President's Choice products sold in Canada are also included in the recall.

Recalls you need to know about: Check out USA TODAY's curated database of consumer product recalls for the latest information

►Ground beef recall 2022: Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

A list of the impacted products is posted on the FDA and Dole websites. (See the list below.)

In the December recall, Dole said salads processed at the two factories were not affected.

Dole said no illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date. However, consumers are advised to throw recalled items out and not eat them.

The recall is “being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in the notice.

According to the FDA, listeria causes fever, nausea and other types of symptoms generally associated with foodborne illnesses, but it can be deadly for young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It's also been tied to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Dole said "no other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume."

►More food recalls: Walmart beef sticks recalled for failure to label potential allergen

►Retirement: How to keep inflation from sapping your buying power

Dole salad recall 2022

Recalled salad items from the Springfield, Ohio facility were distributed in 25 states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Recalled salad items from the Soledad, California facility were distributed in 30 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Maryland, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

►Arby's spicy sandwich: Arby's new Diablo Dare sandwich is so spicy it comes with a free vanilla shake

►Taco Bell subscription: Taco Bell launches Taco Lover's Pass subscription nationwide with 30 days of tacos for $10

Is your salad part of the recall?

Here's how to tell what's included in the recall, at a glance.

In the upper right-hand corner of the salad package, look for a product lot code beginning with either a W or B. Impacted items will also have a "Best if Used By" date between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with questions about the recall.

Dole lettuce recall products

Products listed in the recall notice and their UPC numbers include:

  • Dole 10-ounce Very Veggie: 0-71430-01008-2

  • Dole 11-ounce Greener Selection: 0-71430-00965-9

  • Dole 12-ounce American: 0-71430-00933-8

  • Dole 12-ounce Garden Salad: 0-71430-01135-5

  • Dole 13.25-ounce Country Ranch Kit: 0-71430-01730-2

  • Dole 16-ounce Value Size Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-84616-2

  • Dole 24-ounce Value Size Garden Salad: 0-71430-01136-2

  • Dole 3-pound Garden Salad: 0-71430-01138-6

  • Dole 5.8-ounce Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00123-3

  • Dole 6.05-ounce Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl: 0-71430-00125-7

  • Dole 6.25-ounce Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl: 0-71430-00124-0

  • Dole 6.25-ounce Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00118-9

  • Dole 7.25-ounce Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00120-2

  • Dole 7.65-ounce Café Chef Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00115-8

  • Dole 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-01065-5

  • Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 0-71430-00093-9

  • Dole 9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 0-71430-00100-4

  • Dole 13-ounce Asian Island Crunch: 0-71430-01721-0

  • Dole 13-ounce Southwest Salad Kit: 0-71430-01701-2 and 0-71430-01711-1

  • Dole 13.25-ounce Country Ranch Kit: 0-71430-01730-2

  • Dole 16-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-84616-2

  • Dole 2-pound Garden Salad: 0-71430-01137-9

  • Dole 24-ounce Value Size Garden Salad: 0-71430-01136-2

  • Dole 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-01065-5

  • Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch/Ranch et Poivre: 0-71430-00098-4

  • Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 0-71430-00093-9

  • Dole 9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 0-71430-00100-4 and 0-71430-00182-0

Walmart salad recall 2022

Walmart posted a list of the Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations that sold some of the recalled products on its website. The following Marketside store brand products are included in the recall:

  • Marketside 7.45-ounce Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl: 6-81131-37735-5

  • Marketside 11.75-ounce Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl: 6-81131-42361-8

  • Marketside 12-ounce Classic Salad: 6-81131-32894-4

  • Marketside 12-ounce Crisp Greens: 6-81131-35503-2

  • Marketside 1-pound Shredded Lettuce: 6-81131-53209-9

  • Marketside 24-ounce Classic Salad: 6-81131-32895-1

  • Marketside 6.35-ounce Santa Fe Style Bowl: 6-81131-42363-2

  • Marketside 6.81-ounce BLT Salad Bowl: 6-81131-37736-2

  • Marketside 7.25-ounce Chef Salad Bowl: 6-81131-35506-3

  • Marketside 7.25-ounce Cobb Salad Bowl: 6-81131-35507-0

  • Marketside 12-ounce Classic Iceberg Salad: 6-81131-32894-4

  • Marketside 12-ounce Crisp Greens: 6-81131-35503-2

  • Marketside 24-ounce Classic Iceberg Salad: 6-81131-32895-1

  • Marketside 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 6-81131-32896-8

Kroger salad recall 2022

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

  • Kroger 12-ounce American Blend: 0-11110-91041-7

  • Kroger 12-ounce Classic Garden: 0-11110-91036-3

  • Kroger 12-ounce Veggie Blend: 0-11110-91048-6

  • Kroger 24-ounce Classic Garden: 0-11110-91037-0

  • Kroger 8-ounce Shredded Iceberg Lettuce: 0-11110-91613-6

Recalled Dole salad products at Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, more

Kroger also said in a recall notice on its website that several recalled Dole products were sold in stores located in North Carolina, Virginia, eastern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio, Texas and Louisiana; as well as Dillon, Baker's, Gerbes, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Food4Less, FoodsCo, QFC and Smith's stores.

The products with their UPC numbers and best if used by dates are:

  • 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 71430-00093; Best if used by Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

  • 9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 71430-00100; Best if used by Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

  • 12-ounce American Blend: 71430-00933; Best if used by Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022.

  • 10-ounce Very Veggie salad mix: 71430-01008; Best if used by Dec. 23, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

  • 3-pound Garden Salad: 71430-01138; Best if used by Dec. 24, 2021 through Jan. 8, 2022.

  • 12.8-ounce Southwest Salad Kit: 71430-01710; Best if used by Dec. 23, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

Aldi salad recall

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

  • Little Salad Bar 10-ounce Caesar Salad Kit: 4099100 087000

  • Little Salad Bar 10.65-ounce Chopped Caesar Kit: 4099100263923

  • Little Salad Bar 12-ounce Garden Salad: 4099100082982

  • Little Salad Bar 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 4099100087963

  • Little Salad Bar 9-ounce Italian Salad: 4099100083194

H-E-B salad recall

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

  • HEB 12-ounce American Salad: 0-41220-35500-6

  • HEB 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-41220-35521-1

  • HEB 9.5-ounce Premium Ranch Kit: 0-41220791569-0

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salad recall: Dole recalls lettuce sold at Walmart, Aldi for listeria

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dole Is Recalling Bagged Salad in More Than 30 States Due to Listeria Risk

    Check your fridge for these salads, which include Kroger, HEB and Walmart store brands.

  • More Dole, Aldi, Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B brand salads recalled on listeria concerns

    Bagged salads from two more facilities recalled

  • MJ Rodriguez becomes 1st trans actress to win a Golden Globe

    On Sunday, Michaela Jaé Mj Rodriguez, 31, took home a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama for her role as house mother and nurse Blanca on the FX show "Pose."

  • Meet the Kovids: These people share the same name as the covid-19 pandemic

    "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus." Kovid Kapoor, from Bangalore, India, wrote that tweet in February 2020, right after the World Health Organization announced the official name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus: covid-19.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Kapoor had no idea he'd still be using that line as the coronavirus pandemic heads into its third year, and that simple daily acts - such as ordering

  • Will Dunkin’ Omelet Bites unseat Starbucks Egg Bites?

    Several members of the Takeout staff worship at the altar of the Egg Bite. Specifically, Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites, for which I regularly shell out a stupid amount of money. They’re fast, nutritious, and delicious, dang it. Now, Dunkin’ is investing in the portable egg craze with a new menu item: Dunkin’ Omelet Bites.

  • U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities including Yale, Columbia and the University of Chicago, accusing them of colluding to limit financial aid to undergraduate students in violation of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status, saying the collusion has limited price competition and caused 170,000 financial aid recipients to be overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades. The 16 schools are members of the 568 Presidents Group, a consortium of colleges that discuss common financial aid principles.

  • Food Lion recalls salad kits from all stores due to possible listeria contamination

    You will get double the price as a refund at the store.

  • Steph Curry's imagination stirs after Tiger Woods' golf show with son Charlie

    Tiger and Charlie Woods warmed hearts in the Curry home and the world over.

  • Portland man wins contest to be on cover of new ice cream flavor

    This story is just as good as two scoops of ice cream.

  • New York man threatened to kill Donald Trump, prosecutors charge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York man upset with what he perceived as Donald Trump's threats to democracy was criminally charged on Monday with threatening to kill the former U.S. president, who he once referred to as Hitler. Prosecutors said the defendant, Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, threatened to do "everything I can" to ensure Trump's death, and once inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children. Welnicki was accused in a criminal complaint of discussing Trump's demise in several voluntary communications with U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service between July 2020 and December 2021, during and after Trump's presidency.

  • Bob Falkenburg, tennis star who gave Brazil fast food, dies

    Robert “Bob” Falkenburg, who saved three championship points en route to winning the 1948 Wimbledon men’s singles final at age 22 and brought fast food to Brazil during his post-tennis entrepreneurial career, has died. Falkenburg passed away Thursday from natural causes at his home in Santa Ynez, California, his daughter, Claudia, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. In addition to his singles triumph at the All England Club, Falkenburg won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles during the amateur era of tennis: at Wimbledon in 1947 with partner Jack Kramer, and at the U.S. National Championships in 1944 with Don McNeill.

  • Brightline ready to test trains in Central Florida

    Brightline is nearly ready to put trains on tracks in Central Florida. The high-speed rail agency will begin testing its commuter trains in Brevard County. It's part of the multi-million dollar expansion of the rail line from West Palm Beach to Orlando, slated to open later this year.

  • Hearty stews are meant for cold winter days

    Recipes from Lynn Eckerle

  • UK developers face $5 bln bill to remove cladding

    British housebuilders must pay $5.4 billion to help remove dangerous cladding from buildings.The government confirmed the move Monday (January 10).It comes four and half years after more than 70 people were killed in a fire at Grenfell Tower in London.The cladding used at Grenfell was found to be a central cause of the fire's rapid spread through the block.It also revealed the widespread use of cheap flammable cladding on apartment buildings across the country.British housing minister Michael Gove has set an early-March deadline for the industry to agree a fully-funded plan of action to remove the materials.The government has already committed around $6.8 billion for repairs so far.Last year authorities also imposed a levy on housebuilders that will raise close to $2.7 billion towards the cost over the next 10 years.It has so far targeted the removal of cladding on high-rise properties.Monday's announcement is aimed at buildings between 11 and 18 meters high where tenants have faced huge bills to remove cladding.Gove said the government would take all steps needed to make the industry pay.Authorities have been heavily criticised for taking so long to deal with the issue.Some leaseholders have been left unable to sell their properties when faced with bills bigger than the value of their apartments.Shares in UK developers including Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon fell 2% or more early Monday following the news.

  • Stay Safe: 6 At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits You Can Order Online Now

    Don’t raid CVS, get these tests delivered to your home instead.

  • 52 Simple (But Delicious) One-Pot Meals To Make When You Wouldn't Touch Another Dirty Dish With A Ten-Foot Pole

    Cooking is, dare I say, *enjoyable* when there's only one pot to clean.View Entire Post ›

  • Tainted Beef Sold in 7 States Recalled — Were Walmart, Kroger or Albertsons Stocks Affected?

    More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination. USA Today reported that Interstate Meat Distributors recalled products on Dec. 20 because they could...

  • Convicted killer, real estate heir Robert Durst dies at 78

    Authorities said he went into cardiac arrest while serving a life sentence for killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000. He was also accused of killing his wife and acquitted for killing his neighbor.

  • Cabot purchases World Woods, plans to reimagine 36-hole Florida facility

    One of Florida’s most notable 36-hole facilities, World Woods, is getting a new owner – and soon a makeover.

  • 30 Taco Bell Tacos for $10 With Taco Lover’s Pass Deal

    Subscription services are more common for streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, but as of late, the food industry has also experimented with them. Taco Bell is now jumping on the subscription bandwagon with its own ‘Taco Lover’s Pass’ service available in its app priced at $10 per month (or lower depending on your location). For the …