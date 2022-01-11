Lettuce recall 2022: Dole recalls salad sold at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B for listeria risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling dozens of types of prepackaged salad for a “possible health risk” from listeria from dozens of states.

The recall comes weeks after the company had a similar recall in December and one in October.

According to the Jan. 7 recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, the affected products are Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California production facilities.

Consumers are advised to throw out the recalled items and not to eat them. Affected store brands include Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Kroger and H-E-B. Some President's Choice products sold in Canada are also included in the recall.

A list of the impacted products is posted on the FDA and Dole websites. (See the list below.)

In the December recall, Dole said salads processed at the two factories were not affected.

Dole said no illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date. However, consumers are advised to throw recalled items out and not eat them.

The recall is “being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in the notice.

According to the FDA, listeria causes fever, nausea and other types of symptoms generally associated with foodborne illnesses, but it can be deadly for young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It's also been tied to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Dole said "no other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume."

Dole salad recall 2022

Recalled salad items from the Springfield, Ohio facility were distributed in 25 states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Recalled salad items from the Soledad, California facility were distributed in 30 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Maryland, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Is your salad part of the recall?

Here's how to tell what's included in the recall, at a glance.

In the upper right-hand corner of the salad package, look for a product lot code beginning with either a W or B. Impacted items will also have a "Best if Used By" date between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with questions about the recall.

Dole lettuce recall products

Products listed in the recall notice and their UPC numbers include:

Dole 10-ounce Very Veggie: 0-71430-01008-2

Dole 11-ounce Greener Selection: 0-71430-00965-9

Dole 12-ounce American: 0-71430-00933-8

Dole 12-ounce Garden Salad: 0-71430-01135-5

Dole 13.25-ounce Country Ranch Kit: 0-71430-01730-2

Dole 16-ounce Value Size Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-84616-2

Dole 24-ounce Value Size Garden Salad: 0-71430-01136-2

Dole 3-pound Garden Salad: 0-71430-01138-6

Dole 5.8-ounce Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00123-3

Dole 6.05-ounce Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl: 0-71430-00125-7

Dole 6.25-ounce Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl: 0-71430-00124-0

Dole 6.25-ounce Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00118-9

Dole 7.25-ounce Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00120-2

Dole 7.65-ounce Café Chef Salad Bowl: 0-71430-00115-8

Dole 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-01065-5

Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 0-71430-00093-9

Dole 9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 0-71430-00100-4

Dole 13-ounce Asian Island Crunch: 0-71430-01721-0

Dole 13-ounce Southwest Salad Kit: 0-71430-01701-2 and 0-71430-01711-1

Dole 13.25-ounce Country Ranch Kit: 0-71430-01730-2

Dole 16-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-84616-2

Dole 2-pound Garden Salad: 0-71430-01137-9

Dole 24-ounce Value Size Garden Salad: 0-71430-01136-2

Dole 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-71430-01065-5

Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch/Ranch et Poivre: 0-71430-00098-4

Dole 9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 0-71430-00093-9

Dole 9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 0-71430-00100-4 and 0-71430-00182-0

Walmart salad recall 2022

Walmart posted a list of the Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations that sold some of the recalled products on its website. The following Marketside store brand products are included in the recall:

Marketside 7.45-ounce Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl: 6-81131-37735-5

Marketside 11.75-ounce Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl: 6-81131-42361-8

Marketside 12-ounce Classic Salad: 6-81131-32894-4

Marketside 12-ounce Crisp Greens: 6-81131-35503-2

Marketside 1-pound Shredded Lettuce: 6-81131-53209-9

Marketside 24-ounce Classic Salad: 6-81131-32895-1

Marketside 6.35-ounce Santa Fe Style Bowl: 6-81131-42363-2

Marketside 6.81-ounce BLT Salad Bowl: 6-81131-37736-2

Marketside 7.25-ounce Chef Salad Bowl: 6-81131-35506-3

Marketside 7.25-ounce Cobb Salad Bowl: 6-81131-35507-0

Marketside 12-ounce Classic Iceberg Salad: 6-81131-32894-4

Marketside 12-ounce Crisp Greens: 6-81131-35503-2

Marketside 24-ounce Classic Iceberg Salad: 6-81131-32895-1

Marketside 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 6-81131-32896-8

Kroger salad recall 2022

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

Kroger 12-ounce American Blend: 0-11110-91041-7

Kroger 12-ounce Classic Garden: 0-11110-91036-3

Kroger 12-ounce Veggie Blend: 0-11110-91048-6

Kroger 24-ounce Classic Garden: 0-11110-91037-0

Kroger 8-ounce Shredded Iceberg Lettuce: 0-11110-91613-6

Recalled Dole salad products at Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, more

Kroger also said in a recall notice on its website that several recalled Dole products were sold in stores located in North Carolina, Virginia, eastern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio, Texas and Louisiana; as well as Dillon, Baker's, Gerbes, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Food4Less, FoodsCo, QFC and Smith's stores.

The products with their UPC numbers and best if used by dates are:

9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit: 71430-00093; Best if used by Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit: 71430-00100; Best if used by Dec. 22, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

12-ounce American Blend: 71430-00933; Best if used by Dec. 29, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022.

10-ounce Very Veggie salad mix: 71430-01008; Best if used by Dec. 23, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

3-pound Garden Salad: 71430-01138; Best if used by Dec. 24, 2021 through Jan. 8, 2022.

12.8-ounce Southwest Salad Kit: 71430-01710; Best if used by Dec. 23, 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

Aldi salad recall

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

Little Salad Bar 10-ounce Caesar Salad Kit: 4099100 087000

Little Salad Bar 10.65-ounce Chopped Caesar Kit: 4099100263923

Little Salad Bar 12-ounce Garden Salad: 4099100082982

Little Salad Bar 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 4099100087963

Little Salad Bar 9-ounce Italian Salad: 4099100083194

H-E-B salad recall

The following store brand products are included in the recall:

HEB 12-ounce American Salad: 0-41220-35500-6

HEB 8-ounce Shredded Lettuce: 0-41220-35521-1

HEB 9.5-ounce Premium Ranch Kit: 0-41220791569-0

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

