Lev Parnas: Giuliani associate linked to Trump’s Ukraine scandal jailed for fraud and campaign finance charges

Lev Parnas, who assisted Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to find damaging information about Joe Biden in Ukraine, has been sentenced to just under two years in prison for fraud and and campaign finance violations during the the 2018 elections.

Parnas, a Soviet-born, US-based businessman, was convicted in October of seeking funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates thought to be helpful in opening a recreational-marijuana business in the US. He will serve one year and eight months in prison.

The one-time Giuliani ally, along with former associate Igor Fruman, was also found to have concealed that they were the source of a donation to a pro-Trump group.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.