Lev Parnas' lawyer publicly shames Devin Nunes for not recusing himself from impeachment hearing

Some of the most damning calls in the impeachment investigation were coming from inside the House.

On Tuesday, and after weeks of impeachment hearings, the House Intelligence Committee released its report on President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. It revealed Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made calls back and forth between Ukrainian operatives and the White House, and even that one of the committee's top members engaged with one of the Ukrainians Giuliani had tasked with digging up damaging information on Democrats.

Call records obtained by the committee show Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) talked multiple times with Lev Parnas, one of the two indicted operatives Giuliani sent to Ukraine to research about the Bidens. Parnas' lawyer responded to this revelation by condemning Nunes for not recusing himself from the impeachment investigation.









Nunes' Democratic counterpart House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also had some harsh words after debuting the report.









Schiff, asked about Nunes: "It is, I think, deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the U.S. was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 3, 2019

