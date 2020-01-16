Lev Parnas says Trump is lying about not knowing him, and he'll keep releasing photos to prove it

Lev Parnas is welcoming President Trump to continue claiming they don't know each other so he can keep digging into his photo gallery to prove otherwise.

Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped in his effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper this week and said Trump is lying when he claims not to know him.

In fact, Parnas told Cooper he'll release a new photo of himself with the president each time he makes this claim.

"I welcome him to say that even more," Parnas told CNN. "Every time he says that, I'll show him another picture."

After Parnas' arrest, Trump said that while "I don't know" him, it's "possible I have a picture" with him "because I have a picture with everybody." Numerous photos have emerged of Parnas with everyone from Trump to senior adviser Jared Kushner to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, despite Conway claiming "I don't know" him.

"One thing has become abundantly clear from these Lev Parnas revelations: the man took more selfies and pics than anyone in the history of smart phones," The Daily Beast's Sam Stein observed. On that note, The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey warned, "Better be careful if you say you've never met Lev..."









Giuliani associate Lev Parnas: Trump is "lying," he knows me.https://t.co/p305jOoHMv pic.twitter.com/Ig2LXePoi7 — New Day (@NewDay) January 16, 2020

