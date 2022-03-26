Levant man allegedly used pandemic relief funds on bail in Florida and a telescope

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·3 min read

Mar. 26—A Levant man allegedly obtained more than $300,000 in government loans intended to help businesses survive the pandemic and used it for bail on a theft charge in Florida as well as to buy exercise equipment, a telescope, a drone and two trucks.

Craig Franck, 39, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He's the second person in Maine to date to be accused of defrauding a government loan program meant to help businesses at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franck is also accused of using the illegally obtained federal funds to pay a holistic doctor in Rockland and a veterinarian in Veazie, according to the complaint against him in federal court.

He allegedly received three loans electronically totaling $321,560 under two separate loan programs authorized by Congress early in the pandemic — the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

The U.S. Small Business Administration handled applications for disaster loans while banks handled applications for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Franck received the funds for two companies, CCF Acoustics LLC — which was formed in 2015 and is still active, according to the Maine secretary of state's office — and CCF Acoustical System, which was founded in 2017 and dissolved the following year. The firms were contracted to do acoustical and ceiling work.

In his applications to the loan programs, Franck lied about how much money the companies made and how many people he employed, according to the complaint.

Franck's attorney, Charles Hodson of Bangor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The U.S. attorney's office declined to comment. It is the practice of the office not to comment on pending cases.

Franck's first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison has not been set. The U.S. attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, has asked that he be held without bail.

In August, Franck pleaded guilty in a Florida court to stealing between $20,000 and $100,000 in that state. He was sentenced to seven years of probation, the complaint said. Details about that crime were not available Friday.

Franck is the second person in Maine to be charged with fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, but the first to be charged with fraudulently obtaining a disaster loan.

Nathan Reardon, 43, of Skowhegan and formerly of Brewer has pleaded not guilty to five counts of bank fraud, three counts of attempted wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank and one count of perjury. A trial has been tentatively set for June 7.

In a separate case, John J. Cavanaugh, Jr., 52, of Yarmouth admitted that he made false statements to the Small Business Administration in an attempt to get a disaster loan. He is set to be sentenced on that charge and an array of unrelated charges in May in federal court in Portland.

The U.S. Secret Service said in December that criminals had stolen nearly $100 billion from COVID-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

If convicted, Franck faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the wire fraud charges and up to 10 years on the money laundering count. Each charge carries a fine of up to $250,000. Franck also could be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts say images of 'monster' North Korean ICBM may have been from earlier launch

    The "monster" Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) shown this week in North Korean state media after the country's biggest test-fire ever is likely from an earlier launch, analysts said after examining the images and video. North Korea said the launch on Thursday was of the Hwasong-17, a huge new ICBM unveiled at a pre-dawn military parade in October 2020 but never before publicly tested. But analysts said shadows, weather, and other aspects of the imagery suggest the launch shown by North Korea actually happened on a different date and time.

  • Japan PM, US envoy pray in Hiroshima amid Russia nuke fears

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escorted the U.S. ambassador to his hometown Hiroshima on Saturday to pay respects to atomic bombing victims and warned that the world is again facing threats of nuclear attacks stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “As we face a possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons as a realistic concern, I felt strongly (as leader of ) the world’s only country to have suffered atomic attacks that we should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons,” Kishida told reporters after a tour of the peace park and the museum with Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.

  • BookLovers: Sorry, Dolly. You're Punk Rock.

    Dolly Parton just published a No. 1 Bestselling with James Patterson, recorded a companion CD, will star in the movie — and rejected the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination all in one month.

  • NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war

    NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s month-old “barbaric war” against Ukraine is a war he cannot win. In an interview with The Associated Press, the former Romanian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States added that NATO would be “forced to take appropriate measures” in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use. “NATO is a defensive alliance, but also it’s a nuclear alliance,” he said.

  • Russians experience heavy losses in Ukraine

    Russian forces have lost full control of the previously occupied city of Kherson, according to U.S. officials.

  • Dozens of Teens Arrested as TikTok Trend Spirals ‘Out of Hand’

    Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“

  • Florida Bridge Tender Is Arrested and Fired from Her Job After Police Discovered She Lied About Her Role In the Death of a Grandmother Crossing Bridge

    A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]

  • 'Depraved' woman who raped young girl laughs in court ahead of sentencing

    Vicki Bevan has admitted to 36 sexual offences described by the judge as some of the worst he had seen.

  • Florida restaurant cancels 'going to prison' party for Jan. 6 rioter seen with Pelosi's lectern

    A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Capitol rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention. News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol...

  • Two babies found living in filth inside RV in Palatka, father arrested

    The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to a disabled mobile receiving a tip that a man was living inside a mobile home with no running water, electricity, or working septic system with a one and two-year-old.

  • Great-grandmother charged with second-degree murder after 7-month-old killed in Georgia dog mauling

    A 7-month-old girl was killed and her great-grandmother was injured after a dog attacked them in Georgia, authorities said.

  • 'Zero regrets about telling the truth': Ex-nurse RaDonda Vaught speaks out ahead of guilty verdict

    "I have zero regrets about telling the truth," RaDonda Vaught told The Tennessean moments before being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

  • New Orleans Dad Accused of Murdering Son’s Alleged Killer in ‘Street Justice’ Shooting

    REUTERSA New Orleans father was arrested Friday for allegedly killing a young man accused of murdering his son.Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested after Hollis Carter, 21, was found dead and his mother critically injured on their way to a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning in the young man’s murder case, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. The police did not initially identify the victims, but John Fuller, Carter’s defense attorney, confirmed that his client was killed.Carter, who was

  • Decomposed human remains found in box belonged to fraternal organization, Ohio cops say

    “Rituals, symbols, and degrees are designed to ‘elevate and improve the character of mankind,’” the organization’s website says.

  • Man hospitalized after attack by teens near school in Bradenton area, police say

    He was walking on the elementary school’s campus with his dog and 10-year-old niece, Holmes Beach police said.

  • 3-month-old baby kidnapped while mom was sleeping, Wisconsin cops say. Teens arrested

    The 14-year-old and 16-year-old girls were found with the child several hours later, police said.

  • 4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen

    Authorities in the troubled Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen said Thursday they found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The prosecutors office in the state of Quintana Roo said the mens’ bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, so it was unclear how they died. Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

  • 3 men sentenced in father-daughter murder in East Cleveland; 2 get life sentences

    Emotions ran high in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Thursday when a judge handed down sentences for three men convicted in the kidnapping, torture and killing of a Bedford man and his 14-year-old daughter.

  • Owner granted bond in case involving SC woman who lost both arms in dog attack

    South Carolina woman, 39, was mauled by three dogs as she walked along a rural road in Abbeville County. She is in ICU in a Greenville hospital.

  • Former Sex Worker Describes 7 Hours of Torture by Alleged Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Dad

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Southern District of New YorkA former Sarah Lawrence College student on Thursday revealed twisted new details about alleged torture at the hands of her ex-roommate’s father, testifying that he ordered burgers and fries for a snack during a horrific episode that saw her bound, naked, to a chair.“He told me to strip naked, I did. Briefly, over the course of seven or eight hours, he ended up binding me to a chair, a desk chair in the room and suffocat