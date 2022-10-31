LEVC: Coventry taxi-maker announces 140 job cuts

LEVC, formerly called the London Taxi Company, was bought by Geely in 2013

About 140 jobs are set to go at the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), in Coventry.

The firm said, like other automotive firms, it had been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and would be looking for voluntary redundancies.

The move forms part of a package of measures to improve cash flow.

LEVC developed London's first electric black cab, with more than 4,400 vehicles now on the capital's streets.

It said a disruption to supply chains during the pandemic and "significant global economic challenges" have led to a need to restructure the business.

The London Taxi Company, since renamed LEVC, faced administration in 2013 before China's Zhejing Geely Holding Group stepped in to rescue the firm.

It opened a £300m plant in Ansty in 2017, creating more than 1,000 jobs.

