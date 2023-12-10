Tornado watch in effect for northwest Georgia counties until 3 a.m.

Stay weather aware throughout the overnight hours as there is a risk for strong to severe storms in north Georgia on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms in northwest Georgia.

There is Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms for the rest of north Georgia.

“This will be primarily a heavy rain event with a strong line of damaging wind gusts, but there is potential that we could see a brief spin-up tornado in the slight risk area,” Kramlich says.

A tornado watch is in effect for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties until 3 a.m.

Here’s what to know:

Timing of storms: Midnight - 9 AM Sunday

Heavy rainfall around 1-2″ possible

Brief spin-up tornado possible in NW GA

Scattered light rain showers on Sunday

Temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight heading into Monday.

