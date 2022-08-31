Level 3 predatory offender moves to east St. Cloud

A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to the 1300 block of Second Street Northeast in St. Cloud, according to a St. Cloud Police Department press release.

Demetris Leonardo Duncan "engaged in sexual contact with an unknown adult female... Duncan gained access byentering her residence without permission while she was sleeping," according to police. "Force and a weapon were used to gain compliance."

Offenders in the level 3 category are deemed to have a high likelihood of reoffending.

Those with questions can contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Level 3 predatory offender moves to Northeast St. Cloud