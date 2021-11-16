Level 3 predatory offender moving to St. Cloud next week

Times staff report
·1 min read

ST. CLOUD — A level 3 predatory offender registrant will be moving Nov. 23 to the 100 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud, according to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department.

Daniel Jerome Dols, 26, engaged in sexual contact with a known adult male and "took advantage of the victim's sleeping state to exploit access," police said.

Offenders in the level 3 category are deemed to have a high likelihood of reoffending.

Daniel Jerome Dols is a level three predatory offender moving to St. Cloud Nov. 23.
The St. Cloud Police Department will be airing an informational video regarding Dols at www.ci.stcloud.mn.us/694/police on Nov. 22.

More: Things to know about predatory offender registration

Those with questions or concerns can contact the St. Cloud Police Department Community Crime Impact Team at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.

The 24/7 non-emergency number for the department is 320-251-1200.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Level 3 predatory offender moving to St. Cloud next week

