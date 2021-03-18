Level 3 sex offender moves to New Ulm
Mar. 18—NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender has moved to New Ulm after his release from prison.
Archester Rodgers Jr., 39, moved to the 1300 block of North Broadway Street on Tuesday, the New Ulm Police Department announced Thursday.
Rodgers has a history of sexually assaulting women and violating sex offender registration requirements, court records show.
Rodgers was convicted of raping a woman in 1998 and for violating sex offender registration requirements in Tennessee in 2012.
He has violated registration requirements three times since moving to Minnesota. He recently was paroled from prison on one of those charges.
In 2017 he was accused of sexually assaulting two women after they invited him back to their Mankato residence. He was convicted of a gross misdemeanor charge in that case.
He also has convictions in Minnesota for domestic assault, threats and fleeing police.
Level 3 offenders have been rated as the most likely to re-offend.
In lieu of a traditional community notification meeting, a video presentation about Rodgers and the sex offender registration program will be posted on the city of New Ulm YouTube channel.
Rodgers is one of three Level 3 offenders residing in New Ulm. Paul Andrew Alonzo, 29, lives on the 200 block of North Franklin Street and Dino John Bastian, 49, lives on the 900 block of German Street South.