Level 3 sex offender moves to New Ulm

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 18—NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender has moved to New Ulm after his release from prison.

Archester Rodgers Jr., 39, moved to the 1300 block of North Broadway Street on Tuesday, the New Ulm Police Department announced Thursday.

Rodgers has a history of sexually assaulting women and violating sex offender registration requirements, court records show.

Rodgers was convicted of raping a woman in 1998 and for violating sex offender registration requirements in Tennessee in 2012.

He has violated registration requirements three times since moving to Minnesota. He recently was paroled from prison on one of those charges.

In 2017 he was accused of sexually assaulting two women after they invited him back to their Mankato residence. He was convicted of a gross misdemeanor charge in that case.

He also has convictions in Minnesota for domestic assault, threats and fleeing police.

Level 3 offenders have been rated as the most likely to re-offend.

In lieu of a traditional community notification meeting, a video presentation about Rodgers and the sex offender registration program will be posted on the city of New Ulm YouTube channel.

Rodgers is one of three Level 3 offenders residing in New Ulm. Paul Andrew Alonzo, 29, lives on the 200 block of North Franklin Street and Dino John Bastian, 49, lives on the 900 block of German Street South.

Recommended Stories

  • Vincent Chin: The shocking real life cases of anti-Asian hate raised in the House hearing

    Panelists said the roots of the problem are much deeper than Covid-inspired xenophobia

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Ralph Fiennes 'can't understand vitriol' towards JK Rowling

    The Harry Potter actor defends its creator over comments she made about transgender people.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.

  • Tokyo Games official resigns over sexist remark

    In the latest controversy to plague the Tokyo Olympics, the Games' creative head Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after calling popular female entertainer Naomi Watanabe a quote "Olympig."Sasaki said he told a planning group chat that Watanabe, a plus-size comedian and fashion icon in Japan, could play a role in the opening ceremony of an "Olympig" and suggested she wear pig ears.In a statement on Thursday, Sasaki apologized to Watanabe for his comments, and acknowledged a quote "very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks."In a statement posted by her agency, Watanabe said she was surprised by Sasaki's comments, adding that quote, "In fact, I am happy with this body shape."Sasaki had told Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down, shortly after local media reported his remarks earlier in the day, sending shockwaves through Japan.Hashimoto said at a news conference Thursday she was "shocked" by the comments and accepted Sasaki's resignation."When I became Tokyo 2020 president I made gender equality one of our key initiatives for restoring the trust of the people.This kind of thing should never have happened."Hashimoto replaced Yoshiro Mori, who himself resigned last month after causing a furor with his own sexist remarks that women talk too much.Hashimoto said she will find a replacement for Sasaki to avoid affecting preparations for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start on July 23.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota dropped as future storm names due to damage caused in 2019 and 2020

    The names of hurricanes Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota have been dropped from future use by the World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee (WMO)

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his

    The Chicago Bears apparently won't have a quarterback competition. The former Cincinnati and Dallas QB said he has been assured the top spot is his and he won't be competing with veteran Nick Foles. "They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said Thursday.

  • Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has moved to Lanai, the Hawaiian island he's spent half a billion dollars developing. Here's how Ellison bought 98% of the island and turned it into a sustainability experiment.

    Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison bought 98% of the island of Lanai in 2012 for an estimated $300 million.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The demand for a spot aboard a cruise ship is expected to outweigh supply, according to UBS analysts

    Cruise demand is poised to rise significantly in the next year due to vaccine availability and people not having traveled for leisure, UBS writes.

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • Teen Vogue’s New Top Editor Out After Backlash Over Old Racist Tweets

    Marion Curtis/StarPix for Magnolia Pictures/ShutterstockJust days before she was set to begin the job, Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief is out at the publication following internal uproar over her decade-old tweets about Asians.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Alexi McCammond, a former Axios political reporter who was hired by Condé Nast earlier this month to lead Teen Vogue, will no longer join the fashion and lifestyle publication.Shortly after publication of this story, McCammond posted a statement to Twitter: “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about… and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote.And in an email to staff from Stan Duncan, forwarded by Condé Nast to The Daily Beast, the company’s chief people officer wrote that “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”Multiple people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Condé management called a meeting with staffers for Thursday afternoon to discuss the new editor’s exit.McCammond was heralded as a rising political star among the D.C. press corps for her headline-grabbing stories about the Trump White House and the 2020 presidential campaign, which garnered her an award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2019 and frequent appearances as a contributor on MSNBC.But her appointment at Teen Vogue ran into trouble just days after she was tapped for the position as its top editor.Shortly after the announcement of her appointment to the digital publication, critics of McCammond’s hiring resurfaced tweets she posted in 2011 using racist stereotypes about Asian people.Teen Vogue Staff Rail Against New Editor-in-Chief’s Past Tweets Mocking Asians“Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” McCammond, who is Black, wrote in one of the tweets, posted when she was in college. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong...thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” read another.McCammond had previously apologized for the tweets when they first resurfaced in 2019, and apologized again earlier this month, both in public statements and in internal memos to her new colleagues.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that McCammond met one-on-one individually with staff to apologize and discuss moving forward. Internal reaction was mixed: Some staff who spoke with The Daily Beast remained apprehensive, while others felt McCammond was appropriately remorseful for posts that she made when she was a teenager.“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused,” she wrote in a note addressed to Teen Vogue staff.Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why - pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021 “There’s no excuse for language like that. I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.”High-profile media figures, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes and NBC Peacock’s Mehdi Hasan, leaped to her defense, arguing that McCammond should not be punished professionally for social-media posts from when she was a teenager.Despite the outcry, the magazine publisher itself initially stood by McCammond. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, Condé Nast was aware of the tweets before she was hired and questioned her about the old posts. The company initially defended McCammond in a series of statements to reporters and published a public apology and statement on Teen Vogue’s Instagram account.But the public backlash to the resurfaced tweets seemed to rattle Teen Vogue staff. Many were still skeptical of the publisher’s handling of issues around race following last year’s internal company-wide reckoning over claims that it has fostered a toxic work environment for nonwhite staff. Multiple people familiar with the matter also told The Daily Beast the magazine’s staff thought Condé Nast was slow to respond to criticism of the old social-media posts as many readers admonished the publication and its staff online amid a national conversation around high-profile acts of racism and violence towards Asians.Following McCammond’s hiring, Teen Vogue employees sent a letter to Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch, expressing their concerns with the social-media posts and the public outcry. They additionally posted a public statement of solidarity with those concerned about McCammond’s old tweets.Beauty Brand Ulta Pulls Teen Vogue Ads Over New Editor-in-Chief’s Old Racist Tweets“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” staffers wrote in their public note. “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”Wintour hastily convened a virtual meeting with staffers earlier this month as a result. And the uproar over McCammond’s tweets shook the confidence of at least one advertiser.Popular cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty told The Daily Beast earlier this month that it halted its seven-figure advertising campaign with the Condé Nast-owned publication.“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” a company spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy uses hearing on anti-Asian discrimination to 'glorify lynching' and criticize China

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) kicked off a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the recent spike in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans with some comments that drew fierce blowback. Roy began by acknowledging the Tuesday shooting in Atlanta that killed six Asian women as tragedy, but then pivoted to criticize the hearing and declare he believes in justice in unrelated situations as well. "There's an old saying in Texas about 'find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,'" he said. "You know, we take justice very seriously." "There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021 California Rep. Ted Lieu (D) said Roy's comments "glorified lynching." Chip Roy glorified lynching at a hearing on violence against Asians. The largest mass lynching in US history was against Chinese immigrants. I served on active duty in the US military to defend @chiproytx’s right to say stupid, racist stuff. I just wish he would stop saying it. https://t.co/9pHb3ERgaN — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021 Roy later defended his comments, telling Mediaite: "Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. ... I meant it. We need more justice and less thought police. We need to stop evil doers – such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors… not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies." His defense echoed other remarks that angered lawmakers during the hearing. Though the focus was on racist violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Roy ranted against the Chinese government. "I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys," he said. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) argued that using the hearing for irrelevant criticism of China's government was another example of rhetoric that could encourage anti-Asian sentiment in general in the U.S. "This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions," says Rep. Grace Meng in forceful response to Rep. Chip Roy's opening remarks on "policing of rhetoric" in hearing. "We will not let you take our voice away from us." https://t.co/oaHKPQWuSd pic.twitter.com/ggr3IbcZ6z — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsWoman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017Let informed people be jurors