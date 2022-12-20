Level 3 Sex Offender Registers at Lincoln Creek Road Address

Dec. 20—A 33-year-old Level 3 sex offender has registered to live in the 1200 block of Lincoln Creek Road near Rochester, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Manuel Margart has multiple sexual offenses on his record but it not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

In 2008, Margart was convicted in Lewis County Superior Court of second degree attempted child molestation and third-degree child molestation 3rd Degree. The crimes involved Margart sexually assaulting two young teenage females. As a result of the convictions, he was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

While serving his prison sentence for those crimes, he started sending sexually explicit letters to a 17-year-old female. This was in violation of his original conviction and he was found guilty in 2010 of contempt of court with sexual motivation.

On Dec. 9, 2013,, Margart was convicted in Lewis County for second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The conviction stemmed from Margart, 23 years old at the time, video recording himself having sexual contact with a known 14-year old female. As a result, Margart was sentenced to 50 months in prison and 10 months of probation upon release.

Because of his continued criminal sexual behavior, Margart has been identified as a clear risk to the community and this notification is required, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

"This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Those with questions can contact Detective Jamey McGinty or Special Services Chief Kevin Engelbertson at 360-748-9286.

Check online at http://www.sheriffalerts.com for more information.