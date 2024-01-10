Level 3 sex offender to be released in Cass Lake

Jan. 9—BEMIDJI — Level 3 sex offender Anthony James Wittner will be released to the Cass Lake area on Jan. 17, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Wittner's offenses include holding an unknown man and woman against their will. He accessed the victims as they arrived at his home after they were led there under false pretenses, the release said. He then used force and severe bodily harm in his efforts to maintain control.

Wittner is 27 years old, 5-foot-10, and is described in the release as having black hair and brown eyes.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," the release said. The Cass County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school."