Level 3 sex offender to be released in Cass Lake

Dec. 27—BEMIDJI — Level 3 sex offender Darren Joseph Sayers will be released to the 300 block of Spruce Avenue in Cass Lake on Jan. 2, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Sayers' offenses include aiding accomplices in the sexual assault of a known woman. He and the accomplices accessed the victim while at a bar and then invited her to a private residence, the release said. Force and the victim's incapacitated state were used to maintain control.

Sayers is 55 years old, 5-foot-10, and is described in the release as having black hair and brown eyes.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," the release said. The Cass County Sheriff's Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school."