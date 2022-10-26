Level 3 sex offender to be released Friday in Mankato

Oct. 26—MANKATO — A Level 3 sex offender will be released Friday into Mankato and is expected to be homeless until he finds a place to live.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections held an online community notification regarding his release that can be accessed at tinyurl.com/363dwcyz and enter passcode: 9%M@$@sF

Dwayne Qutez Irving, 45, was first convicted and sentenced to four years in prison in Illinois in 2002 for sexual contact with force with an adult woman he didn't know while they were using drugs.

Irving moved to Minnesota and in 2019 was charged in Blue Earth County for a domestic abuse violation for violation of an order for protection.

In 2020 he had a new charge of criminal sexual conduct of a vulnerable adult woman he knew in Blue Earth County. His risk level was elevated to Level 3. He was recently convicted of a gross misdemeanor for the 2020 charge and his jail time was stayed and he was put on supervised release until March 2024.

He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11-inches and 288 pounds.