Level 3 sex offender relocated to Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji

Nov. 3—BEMIDJI — Level 3 sex offender Michael Warren Smith relocated to the 1000 block of Mississippi Ave. NW in Bemidji on Oct. 26, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Smith's offenses include engaging in sexual contact and conduct with a known male toddler. Contact included penetration and exposure, and Smith used his position of authority to gain compliance, the release said.

Smith has previously been charged with first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was released from prison on July 15, 2019, and has lived in Bemidji since his release.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," the release said. "The Bemidji Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school."