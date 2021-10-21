Level 3 sex offender relocated to Cardinal Road in Bemidji

Oct. 21—BEMIDJI — Level 3 sex offender Tyler Gabrelcik was moved to the 5000 block Cardinal Road NW on Oct. 9, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is moving to this area from the city of Bemidji," the release said.

Gabrelcik was released in July 2020 after serving his sentence. He was convicted of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2012, and then of a single count of possessing child pornography in 2013.

At age 18, he engaged in multiple incidences of sexual contact, including penetration, against a known, female child over a period of time. According to police documents, Gabrelick exploited unmonitored access with the victim and used manipulation and confusion to gain and maintain compliance.

The abuse took place in the summer of 2011, and Gabrelick has been incarcerated on a 12-year sentence since 2012.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public," the release said. "The Bemidji Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school."