A-level leavers will be first generation paying off student loans after they retire

Undergraduates who begin their studies this autumn will be the first generation to face repaying their student loans until after they retire, analysis shows.

This year’s freshers will be the first cohort to take out the Government’s new “Plan 5” loans, meaning that their debt will not be written off until 40 years after they have graduated, as opposed to 30 years previously.

The same cohort will also have to begin paying their loans off earlier. While current graduates must start paying their debt back once they start earning £27,295 a year, students on Plan 5 loans will need to start their repayments once they are on a salary of £25,000.

These changes mean that most graduates will make repayments past the Normal Minimum Pension Age of 55, while those who leave university in their mid or late twenties could be left making repayments past the current State Pension age of 66.

Graduates with older “Plan 4” loans who were paid their first instalment before 1 August 2007 were able to write off their debt when they turned 65.

The vast majority of graduates do not currently pay back their student loans in full, with only 27pc of those who began a degree in 2022 expected to pay their debt off. Due to the rolling out of Plan 5 loans, 61pc of students who begin a degree in September are expected to pay off their debt in full, according to government projections.

Meanwhile, the number of first-time buyers taking out mortgage terms of over 35 years has soared. Home construction company Taylor Wimpey said in July that 27pc of its first-time buyers had a mortgage term of more than 36 years, up from 7pc in 2021.

This means that those who graduate at 21 and are lucky enough to buy a house by 24 could be left paying both their mortgage and their student loans back into their sixties.

Whether graduates manage to pay off their loan in full or not, making monthly repayments of 9pc of their earnings over the £25,000 threshold could take more than £40,000 out of their pension pots, according to pension aggregator PensionBee.

A graduate with a starting salary of £30,000, with a 2pc pay rise every year, would pay back £12,138 of their student loans over 40 years, PensionBee estimated. A non-graduate on the same salary could put that money into their pension and rake in £31,189 in tax relief, employer contributions and investment growth.

Student loan repayments

Becky O’Connor, director of public affairs at PensionBee, said: “Student loan repayments are likely to stay with graduates throughout their whole working lives and even beyond, into the retirement years. Meeting repayments for the full 40 years could force people to stay in work for longer.

“Not only is a 40-year term pressing the boundaries of working life, it’s also denying graduates a significant chunk of their earnings that they might otherwise put towards a property or perhaps a bigger pension, to keep the dream of giving up work one day alive.”

While some parents may be tempted to give their children a loan from the Bank of Mum and Dad, this may not be the wisest move, said Jake Butler of Save The Student.

“I’m extremely disappointed at the government’s change to the student loan system for students starting university this year,” he added.

“Couple this with the rise in 40-year mortgages and it’s no surprise that young people are feeling more and more like they’re being saddled with debt for life at such a young age.

“With this, it can be tempting for those parents that are lucky enough to have extra funds to loan money to their children to pay for tuition fees. If this is the case, I would encourage them to consider whether this is a good idea.

“While more students will end up repaying in full under this new system, calculations show that around 40pc won’t, meaning that you would be paying money that would never have been paid back anyway. In this case, I’d recommend speaking to a professional advisor before making the decision.”

