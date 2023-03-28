Level Three Sex Offender Registers in Mineral

Mar. 28—A Level 3 sex offender has registered at an address in Mineral, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Arthur R. Hetzel, 62, lives in the 100 block of Front Street East.

Hetzel pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted rape on June 21, 1985, in Snohomish County Superior Court.

"Hetzel, 24 years old at the time, entered the home of an unknown 28-year-old female while she was sleeping on her couch when she was woken up by Hetzel," according to the sheriff's office. "The victim did not know Hetzel, who was holding a gun to her side and a knife in his hand. He attempted to force her into her bedroom telling the victim what he planned to do with her. The victim stalled Hetzel then said her boyfriend was pulling up in his vehicle. With Hetzel distracted, the victim was able to break free and run from the home. Hetzel ran, dropping the knife and gun. As a result of the conviction, Hetzel was sentenced to 66 months in prison. Based on the information in this case, Hetzel has been identified as a clear risk to the community and this notification is required."

Hetzel is not being sought by law enforcement at this time.

"This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public," according to the sheriff's office.

He's described as a white male standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Questions can be directed to Detective Jamey McGinty or Special Services Chief Kevin Engelbertson at 360-748-9286. More information is available at http://www.sheriffalerts.com.