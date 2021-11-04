Level Three Sex Offender Registers at Centralia Address

Nov. 4—A level three sex offender will be residing in the 400 block of North Buckner Street in Centralia, according to to a notification from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua N. Hensley, 39, was most recently convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in Lewis County in 2018. That conviction stemmed from his communication with a 13-year-old female relative while he was already imprisoned on separate sex crime charges. During phone calls with the girl, Hensley reportedly asked her sexual questions about herself and told her he wanted her to bring women home for him to have sexual contact when he was released from prison.

Prior to that charge, in 2010, Hensley was convicted of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Lewis County. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison with 36 months of supervision upon release.

In 2012, Hensley was convicted in Thurston County of indecent liberties, third-degree rape, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. The charges stemmed from Hensley drinking alcohol with a victim, who he had just met, and then returning to the victim's home where Hensley grabbed the victim, forced her to the ground and had forced sexual contact with her.

He was sentenced to 60 months in prison for those crimes.

Hensley is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. Based on his prior convictions, he has been identified as a clear risk to reoffend and the notification to the community is required by law.

Hensley is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.