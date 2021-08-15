‘Levelling up’ cost will be close to £2tn price of German reunification, says think tank

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Boris Johnson levelling up speech - David Rose/Daily Telegraph
Boris Johnson levelling up speech - David Rose/Daily Telegraph

Boris Johnson's plan to "level up" the UK will require a similar scale of funding to the near £2 trillion spent on reunifying Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a think tank has calculated.

Centre for Cities said the schemes proposed so far by the Government were a "drop in the ocean" compared with the hundreds of billions of pounds that will be needed if the levelling up process is to be a success.

The analysis, first published by The Guardian, compared the UK's productivity and life expectancies in cities with other European nations to expose the scale of the task facing the Government. It showed that England's biggest cities, including Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, have the lowest productivity and life expectancy in western Europe.

In Madrid, the average person can expect to live nearly a decade longer than someone in Glasgow or Liverpool, where life expectancy is four years below the European average.

People in Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham live on average two years less than those on the continent, the figures show. At the same time, all major British cities other than London are at the bottom of the western European league table for productivity.

In Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and Glasgow, the gross value added per head – a measure of what is generated by economic activity in an area – is almost half that in Brussels, Amsterdam and Munich.

Life expectancy in UK cities is also among the lowest in western Europe. Female life expectancy in the UK is the 17th lowest when ranked against EU countries (83.1 years) and is higher only than Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. A woman in Glasgow will on average live to nearly 80, compared with 88 in Madrid and 87 in Lyon, Toulouse and Nantes.

Paul Swinney, policy director of Centre for Cities, said: "We've had this North-South divide for at least 85 years now. It's a huge challenge."

The analysis comes in advance of a White Paper on levelling up which is due to be published in the autumn. It has been a centrepiece of Boris Johnson's revival of Tory fortunes after its success in the "Red Wall" constituencies won from Labour in 2019.

Mr Swinney said the scale of funding needed to be similar to that spent by the German government on the rehabilitation of East Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989.

That cost is estimated to have reached £1.7 trillion, met partly by a solidarity surcharge tax on all German adults.

"At the moment we're in the rounds of a couple of small pots of funding and some nice warm words about some places and free ports," said Mr Swinney.

"The East German example gives you a peg to [assess] how far we are away from that. If we're absolutely miles away – which we are currently – that feels uncomfortable. But if there's something more comprehensive that gets you closer to that, then that's pretty close to where you need to be."

The Government has pointed to the investment of billions of pounds to regenerate parts of Britain, including the £4.8 billion levelling up fund and £2.4 billion distributed to 101 areas through the towns fund.

A Government spokesman said the White Paper would show how "bold new policy interventions will improve livelihoods across the country", adding: "We are taking decisive action to level up health inequalities across the country, providing extensive support to protect and improve the public's health and wellbeing during the pandemic and beyond."

Previous research has highlighted the UK as more inter-regionally unequal than 28 other advanced OECD countries. Slovakia and Ireland were the only wealthy nations with worse inequality between regions, the research found.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is the Afghan National Army Performing So Miserably?

    Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua via Getty“What we’re seeing is the rapid loss of district centers,” declared Austin Miller, the last four-star general to preside over U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, at the tail end of June. It was a rare display of unfettered public candor by a senior American official responsible for prosecuting this country’s longest war. As I write this in the second week of August, the Taliban, the same politico-military organization the United States defeated handily over

  • Europeans with ‘mix and match’ jabs face quarantine in England

    Travellers from Europe who have been vaccinated with two different jabs will have to quarantine after the Government altered rules.

  • Cost to Bury Carbon Near Tipping Point as Emissions Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Skyrocketing carbon prices and a “code red” warning about the threat posed by climate change are giving fresh momentum to a technology that captures and removes greenhouse gas emissions so they can be buried.The market for these tools could reach $2 trillion if used to cut pollution from heavy industry, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. With carbon more than doubling in the past year and prices set to reach 100 euros ($118) as soon as the middle of this decade, capture technolo

  • Afghanistan Falls to the Taliban as the U.S. Pulls Out, Capping 20-Year Failure

    The collapse of the Afghan government came with staggering swiftness after two decades of war and failed nation building

  • Main Cuban oxygen plant fails amid COVID-19 surge

    Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s mid-day news broadcast came as a Delta-driven surge in coronavirus cases and deaths swamped some provincial health services. Daily cases are averaging between 8,000 and 9,000 and fatalities at nearly 1% of cases, low by international standards but high for Cuba which last year had a death rate of 0.67%.

  • Opinion: Where have all the climate change deniers gone?

    We didn't hear skepticism from readers in response to the latest U.N. climate change report, a far cry from only several years ago.

  • Fact check: A 1912 article about burning coal and climate change is authentic

    Social media users are sharing an article from 1912 that warns about the danger of coal contributing to climate change.

  • U.S. ambassador leaves embassy for Kabul airport as Taliban moves in

    CBS News' David Martin reports on the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan, where the U.S. ambassador has moved from the U.S. embassy compound to the Kabul airport.

  • Pelosi signals she won’t bend to outnumbered centrists in spending fight

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t swayed after a group of centrist Democrats demanded the House take up a Senate-passed infrastructure measure when they return later this month to consider a much broader social spending bill.

  • Bill Maher Doesn’t Get Why Matt Damon Keeps Being Canceled (Video)

    On Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher returned to a subject he’s been talking about A Lot lately: Cancel culture, which as it usually does when pundits talk about it, refers to people on the Internet who otherwise have no actual power, publicly expressing displeasure with certain things people say or do. As usual, Maher is of course not down with that whole thing, and this time he elaborated on that using as inspiration generally well-liked and respected actor Matt Damon. You can watch the whole t

  • Lighter pavement really does cool cities when it’s done right

    A road crew paints a street in Los Angeles with coating designed to reduce heat. John McCoy/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty ImagesWhen heat waves hit, people start looking for anything that might lower the temperature. One solution is right beneath our feet: pavement. Think about how hot the soles of your shoes can get when you’re walking on dark pavement or asphalt. A hot street isn’t just hot to touch – it also raises the surrounding air temperature. Research shows that buildi

  • Fox News Wins Dismissal Of Michael Avenatti’s Defamation Claim

    A federal judge has tossed attorney Michael Avenatti’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of his 2018 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Avenatti, whose representation of Stormy Daniels made him a ubiquitous media presence as a pugnacious foe of President Donald Trump, was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges […]

  • Chicago spends billions on hiring teachers despite falling enrollment rates

    The Chicago Board of Education recently approved a $9.3 billion budget using emergency COVID-19 funds from the federal government to hire 2,000 new employees, increase staff size, and distribute raises.

  • Activists Call It A ‘False Solution.’ But UN Scientists Say We Need To Suck Up CO2.

    The latest global climate report makes clear we need to suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, and “planting trees” won’t be enough.

  • Richard Nixon sabotaged a generation of women, but now Congress has another chance - if it can pass Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan

    In 1971, Nixon vetoed "care economy" measures similar to Biden's agenda. If they don't pass now, "we could lose that momentum for another generation."

  • A month after Texas Democrats fled the state to protest the GOP voting restrictions bill, dozens still haven't returned home and it looks like the bill will become law anyway

    With the US Senate on August recess, there's very little for Democratic state lawmakers to do in Washington, DC, but they're still there.

  • Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks

    SpaceX in May successfully landed its Starship prototype, SN15, a reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle that could eventually carry astronauts and large cargo payloads to the moon and Mars. "First orbital stack of Starship should be ready for flight in a few weeks, pending only regulatory approval," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1426715232475533319.

  • Millions under evacuation orders in Japan as heavy rains trigger deadly mudslides and flooding

    Heavy rains across Japan triggered a mudslide and flooding on Sunday, as almost 2 million people were under evacuation orders, per the BBC.Details: Rescuers found three of the eight people the mudslide had buried in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano on Sunday, but three others were presumed dead, AP reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Mudslides on Friday left at least one person dead in Nagasaki and another person in Hiroshima seriously wou

  • Former Staffers Say Problems at Time’s Up Run Deeper Than Cuomo

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMany women’s rights advocates were shocked last week to learn that leaders of the country’s top anti-harassment organization had advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to his own allegations of sexual misconduct. Former staffers of the organization were not.The allegations contained in the New York Attorney General’s report against Time’s Up—a group founded during the #MeToo movement to address workplace harassment, assault, and discriminati

  • Qatari officials urge Taliban to cease fire in Saturday meeting

    The Qatari foreign minister on Saturday urged the Taliban to reduce escalation and cease fire, according to a ministry statement.State of play: Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with the chief of the Taliban's political bureau to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The ministry said that the cease fie "would contribute to accelerating efforts to reach a comprehen