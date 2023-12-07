A-levels: Criteria changes to help NI students attend Irish universities

It is set to become easier for students from Northern Ireland to apply for places at Irish universities, under changes announced by the Irish government.

From next year, NI students will not be required to have four A-levels to score maximum points under the Irish application system.

The changes follow a report by Universities Ireland.

Minister for Further Education, Simon Harris said it was a "very good step".

"This report has recommended significant and important changes," he said.

"The biggest issue in terms of movement from north to south are the Leaving Certificate - A-Level equivalencies."

The minister said the changes - under which students can gather points from AS-levels and projects as well as A-levels - would make it easier for NI students to access third level education in the Republic of Ireland.

There had been criticism that the current system in the Republic was disadvantaging students from Northern Ireland.

What is the Leaving Certificate?

The equivalent of A-levels in Ireland is the Leaving Certificate, which involves studying a wider range of subjects - typically between six and eight.

University applicants taking the Leaving Certificate can score the maximum 625 admissions points by achieving H1 grades in six subjects, including maths.

Currently applicants from Northern Ireland can only score maximum points if they achieve four A* A-level grades, including an A* in maths, further maths or pure maths.

In Northern Ireland, it is standard for students to take three A-levels, with only an estimated 4% taking four.

A modern language requirement for many university courses in the Republic of Ireland also disadvantages potential applicants from north of the border, who are not required to take any languages as one of their A-level subjects.

In 2020/21, people from Northern Ireland made up only 0.6% of students in the Republic of Ireland.

Simon Harris says changes will make it easier for NI students to access education in Ireland

What are the changes?

Mr Harris said: "I can confirm A-Level candidates will be allowed to use the best three A Levels, in combination with a fourth A Level or an AS Level or an extended project. Or with two A-Levels and two AS Levels.

"This means applicants can attain a score of 600 points on the basis of these two scenarios, or 625 points if one of the A Levels is Maths."

He added: "A shared island and shared future can be built through education. Education can and must be the firm foundation on which we build our shared future.

"The relationships between our higher education institutions through Universities Ireland and bilateral collaborations is strong but we must keep going."