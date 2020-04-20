Leverice is a team messenger app that's taking aim at information overload

Meet Leverice: A team messenger and collaboration platform that's aiming to compete with b2b giants like Slack by tackling an issue that continues to plague real-time messaging -- namely, 'always-on' information overload. This means these tools can feel like they're eating into productivity as much as aiding it. Or else leave users stressed and overwhelmed about how to stay on top of the work comms firehose.

Leverice's pitch is that it's been built from the ground up to offer a better triage structure so vital bits of info aren't lost in rushing rivers of chatter than flow across less structured chat platforms.

It does this by giving users the ability to organize chat content into nested subchannels. So its theory is that hyper structured topic channels will let users better direct and navigate info flow, freeing them from the need to check everything or perform lots of searches in order to find key intel. Instead they can just directly drill down to specific subchannels, tuning out the noise.

The overarching aim is to bring a little asynchronicity to the world of real-time collaboration platforms, per co-founder and COO Daniel Velton.

"Most messaging and collaboration tools are designed for and built around synchronous communications, instant back-and-forth. But most members of remote teams communicate at their own pace -- and there was no go-to messaging tool built around asynchronous communications," he tells TechCrunch.

"We set out to solve that problem, to build a messenger and collaboration platform that breaks rivers down into rivulets. To do that, we needed a tech stack and unique architecture that would allow teams to efficiently work with hundreds of channels and subchannels distributed between scores of channel branches of varying depths. Having that granularity ensures that each little shelf maintains topical integrity.

"We’re not discussing Feature 2.1.1 and 2.1.2 and 2.1.3 and 2.1.4 inside a single 'Features' channel, where the discussions would blend together. Each has its own little home."

Of course Slack isn't blind to the info-overload issues its platform can generate. Last month it announced "a simpler, more organized Slack", which includes the ability for users to organize channels, messages and apps into "custom, collapsible sections". Aka folders.

So how is Leverice's subchannel architecture a great leap forward on the latest version of Slack -- which does let users organize themselves (and is now in the process of being rolled out across its user-base)?

"All structuring (including folders) on other popular messengers is essentially an individual preference setting," says Velton. "It does not reflect on a teamwide channel tree. It’s definitely a step in the right direction but it’s about each user adding a tiny bit of structure to their own private interface, not having a structure that affects and improves the way an entire team communicates.

"Leverice architecture is based on structuring of channels and subchannels into branches of unlimited depth. This kind of deep structuring is not something you can simply 'overlay' on top of an existing messenger that was designed around a single layer of channels. A tremendous number of issues arise when you work with a directory-like structure of infinite depth, and these aren’t easily solved or addressed unless the architecture is built around it."

"Sure, in Leverice you can build the '6-lane autobahns'," he adds, using an analogy of vehicle traffic on roads to illustrate the concept of a hierarchy of topic channels. "But we are the only messenger where you can also construct a structured network of 'country roads'. It’s more 'places' but each 'place' is so narrow and topical that working through it all becomes more manageable, quick and pleasant, and it’s something you can do at your own pace without fear of missing important kernels of information as they fly by on the autobahn."

To be clear, while Slack has now started letting users self-organize -- by creating a visual channel hierarchy that suits them -- Leverice's structure means the same structured tree of channels/subchannels applies for the whole team.

"At the end of the day, for communications to work, somebody on a team needs to be organized," argues Velton. "What we allow is structuring that affects the channel tree for an entire team, not just an individual preference that reflects only on a user’s local device."