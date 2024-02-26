Leverkusen captain Hradecky: No title would be a 'disappointment'

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky celebrates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich at the BayArena. Hradecky admitted that ending the season without a title "would be a disappointment" as the club is chasing a first trophy since 1993. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky admitted that ending the season without a title "would be a disappointment" as the club is chasing a first trophy since 1993.

"From the current point of view, it would be a disappointment to be left empty-handed at the end of May. You have to be honest," he told the Kicker sports magazine in an interview.

Leverkusen top the Bundesliga eight points ahead of champions Bayern Munich. In the German Cup, they are in the semi-finals and the favourites to win the title, while also alive in the Europa League.

"We want to achieve something extraordinary. And for that we must do something extraordinary," Hradecky said.

Asked if he would choose playing the Euro 2024 with Finland in summer or winning a title with Leverkusen, the goalkeeper said: "That would be like having to choose between your two kids. If everything works out, then I could probably quit football."

Finland are yet to secure a spot at the Euro 2024 and will participate in the qualifying play-offs.

Hradecky also praised coach Xabi Alonso and said the squad is not worried about his future at the moment. Alonso has been linked with jobs at Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

"Xabi is incredibly talented. We know that he's attracting a lot of interest, it would be strange if he didn't," the player said.

"In this business, everything is possible. We would be really happy if he could stay here beyond the summer. We will see."

Alonso has a contract with Leverkusen until June 2026.