Levi Davis: Missing rugby player's family say they live in hope

Julie says the anniversary of her son Levi's disappearance is "bringing it all back again, the emotions"

The mother of a British rugby player who disappeared in Barcelona a year ago says she "prays that he will turn up one day".

Levi Davis was last seen in the Spanish city in October 2022, and has not been found despite appeals and searches.

His mum Julie says the lack of progress in the investigation has been "heart breaking" for his family.

"We just try taking it one day at a time and we live in hope," she tells BBC Newsbeat.

Levi, who was 24 when he went missing, had played for Bath and Worthing and appeared on Celebrity X Factor.

He was in Ibiza working on music last year when he took a boat to Barcelona on 29 October.

His last known contact with any friends or family came after midnight on 30 October, when he sent a WhatsApp voice note.

Julie says the anniversary of Levi's disappearance is "bringing it all back again, the emotions", which has been tough but his family has supported each other.

"I just hope he does turn up, whenever that is," she says.

'Questions I need answering'

The morning after Levi disappeared passengers on a cruise ship close Barcelona's port reported seeing a man in the water.

A search was started but was later called off when no-one from the boat was found to be missing.

Levi's passport was found at the port a few weeks later.

In May, police in Barcelona confirmed they were investigating the possibility Levi had drowned, and released a video showing officers conducting a boat search of the port area.

Julie, from Solihull in the West Midlands, believes the search with divers this year "should've been carried out earlier" and it's "frustrating" the first was called off.

"You start questioning why did they do a superficial search," she says.

Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan Police - have told Newsbeat the case is still ongoing but there are no further updates at the moment, which Julie says is "disappointing".

"I would've hoped by now that there would've been at least some more evidence," she says.

"Within the last two weeks they [the police] have updated me to say they've completed a search of the waters and haven't located either his body or his bag or any belongings.

"And now it's a case of it being passed to the judge to know what the next steps are."

The Catalan Police said in Spain, investigations are directed by a judge.

Newsbeat has reached out to the relevant judge's office to ask for an update.

Former police officer and missing person expert Charlie Hedges says it's "very strange" that police called off the initial search so quickly.

"I'd have expected a more thorough search to follow, assuming the witnesses were credible and corroborated the information they were giving," he says.

He also questions the search in May, six months after Levi went missing in a "busy waterway" with tidal conditions created by ships.

"The longer time goes on the harder it is to track down the leads - evidence becomes eroded, witnesses disappear."

For Julie, it feels like there are still more questions than answers.

"All those questions that I do need answering, I need to get to Barcelona again and ask why," she says.

"And I just pray that he will turn up one day."

You can listen to the full episode of 'Looking for Levi' on BBC Sounds.

