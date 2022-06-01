Levi Sees Sales Reaching $10 Billion in New Set of Targets

Allison Nicole Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co. is scaling up investment in its stores and website, as well as women’s apparel, to reach a sales target of $9 billion to $10 billion by 2027.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a new set of strategic targets, Levi now sees sales growth of 6% to 8% annually, up from its prior goal of 4% to 6%. The company also expects its own website and retail stores to generate 55% of annual sales, compared with the 39% they generated in the first quarter.

Levi’s revenue was $5.8 billion in the fiscal year ended in November 2021. The announcement comes ahead of the San Francisco-based company’s meeting with investors Wednesday.

The shares rose 2.4% to $18.60 at 2:25 p.m. in New York trading on Wednesday.

Levi’s strategy is to increasingly push shoppers toward its own branded stores and website. While the company will continue offering products at other retailers, it wants to emphasize sales via its own channels, since they are more profitable and offer more data about customer shopping habits.

“We’re intentionally focused on more premium customers, more digital customers,” Chief Executive Officer Chip Bergh said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “And that mix has resulted in a more profitable wholesale business for us.”

Levi has consistently posted profit and sales that topped analyst expectations in recent quarters. Even so, the stock has slumped about 25% this year amid a broad retreat in US equity markets. At times, shares have dipped below the $17 level set at the company’s 2019 initial public offering.

The company said on Wednesday that it’s boosting investor returns through its share-repurchase program. It plans to buy back $750 million of stock.

Levi also aims to nearly double the revenue it gets from women’s apparel, which currently comprises about a third of sales. The denim maker predominantly catered to men when Bergh joined the company about a decade ago, Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh said. The company recently acquired Beyond Yoga, a women’s sportswear brand.

It will seek to boost the visibility of that brand, along with its Dockers and namesake brands, Levi said in a statement ahead of the meeting with investors.

(Updates to add share trading.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EV Sales Will Triple by 2025 and Still Need More Oomph to Reach Net Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle sales are poised to more than triple by 2025, and yet governments and manufacturers need to lean even harder into eliminating emissions from road transportation by the middle of this century, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Pa

  • Ukraine Latest: US Missiles Will Require Three Weeks of Training

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is trying to approve a sixth sanctions package targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but the debate is ongoing as Hungary is asking for additional changes. The measures include a partial Russian oil ban and removing Russia’s biggest bank from the SWIFT international payments system after striking a compromise with Hungary. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few Wee

  • Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails

    A proposal made by an activist shareholder and opposed by Walmart Inc management asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights was voted down on Wednesday at its annual general meeting. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, would have required Walmart's board by the end of the year to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" and any strategies it may pursue to address the issue. The vote at the meeting was held as corporate America deals with the possibility that the Supreme Court in the coming weeks will weaken or overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • Archegos Lawyer Argues Banks Knew How the ‘Game’ Is Played

    (Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for Archegos founder Bill Hwang and former chief financial officer Patrick Halligan offered a preview of their defense strategy, attacking the US government’s allegations that the two deceived Wall Street’s biggest banks and engaged in market manipulation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Amer

  • U.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows

    The economy in the majority of regions in the United States expanded at a modest or moderate growth pace from April through late May and there were signs that the Federal Reserve's actions to cool demand were beginning to be felt, a Fed report showed on Wednesday. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by half a percentage point last month, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, and plans further increases of the same size at its next two meetings in June and July. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that policymakers will continue to ratchet up rates until inflation, running at more than three times the central bank's 2% target, comes down in a "clear and convincing" way.

  • New York LaGuardia airport reveals $8 billion makeover

    New York officials on Wednesday celebrated the six-year $8 billion reconstruction of the city's long-derided LaGuardia airport with a brand new Delta Air Lines terminal. Delta's glittering 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Terminal C will begin flights on Saturday at nine of the 37 new gates. Delta, the largest carrier at LaGuardia, is flying 255 flights daily to 70 cities this summer.

  • DoorDash sees tepid Q2 for Wolt as it completes $3.5 billion takeover

    U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash forecast a slowdown in second-quarter orders at Wolt Enterprises from the start of the year as it completed the $3.5 billion purchase of the European business in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. The all-share deal to buy Helsinki-based Wolt had been worth more than $8 billion when it was announced in November, but DoorDash's share price has since declined amid a sector sell-off, while the U.S. dollar has strengthened. In filings announcing the closing of the deal, DoorDash raised forecasts for its own standalone gross marketplace order value (GOV) to at least $12.5 billion in the second quarter from at least $12.1 billion previously.

  • Stock Rebound Is Powell’s Headache as Financial Conditions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in risk assets could prove to be a problem for a Federal Reserve trying to curb excesses across markets.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationStocks have bounced sharply since mid-M

  • China Orders $120 Billion Credit Line for Infrastructure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects as it leans on construction to stimulate an economy battered by coronavirus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck,

  • DoorDash projects decline in European acquisition’s delivery business, stock falls

    DoorDash Inc. shares fell as much as 9% Wednesday morning, after the company closed the acquisition of a European food-delivery service and executives updated their guidance to forecast a sequential sales decline for its new property.

  • Salesforce Stock Jumps As Q1 Results, Outlook Signal Resiliency

    Salesforce reported first-quarter earnings and sales that beat estimates, but the software maker's guidance was below views.

  • Danes Vote on Joining EU’s Defense Pact, Daunted by Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- Danes head to polls Wednesday to vote on joining the European Union’s defense pact as the country is pushed closer to the bloc by Russia’s war against Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Mark

  • So What Exactly Is "Fexting"?

    Jill Biden admits she sends husband Joe Biden angry texts ("fexts") to avoid arguing in front of the Secret Service.

  • Wall St down as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst

    U.S. stocks were in the red on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation. Data showed that while U.S. job openings fell in April, they remained at high levels, suggesting a continuation of wage increases as companies scramble for workers, which would contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high. Investors viewed the data mostly through the prism of what it might mean for interest rates, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist, Janney Montgomery Scott.

  • ‘Flexibility is paramount’ for hiring and retention: Instawork CEO

    Businesses struggling to find qualified hourly workers amid a tight labor market are using flexibility as a recruitment tool. That's providing an opportunity for Instawork, a California-based startup that connects businesses with go-to local workers.

  • ‘Brace yourself’: JPMorgan's Dimon warns on economy as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the stock market's performance after JPMorgan's Dimon warns of significant risks to the U.S. economy.

  • Crypto sponsorships boom in NBA, up 6,400% this season: IEG

    Cryptocurrency brands led the NBA’s latest leg up in sponsorship revenue, according to new data from IEG’s Sponsorship Intelligence Database.

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax says India, Europe, South Korea to supply global doses for 2022

    Novavax says the FDA has inspected its India manufacturing site, paving the way for COVID-19 vaccine authorization soon.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t