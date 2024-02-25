Levies mostly passing in Washington, bonds mostly failing

Feb. 24—OLYMPIA — Preliminary results from the Feb. 13 Special Election show a significant majority of levies passing on local ballots across Washington state, but only a third of bond proposals passed, according to a Feb. 14 announcement from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In the election, 159 school districts had a total of 192 enrichment levies and/or capital levies on the ballot, the announcement said, and 21 school districts had bonds on the ballot. As of the time of the announcement, 172, 90%, of the local levies were passing, and 12 additional levies were within 2% of passing. The statement said that based on historical voting patterns it is likely 96% of levies will pass overall.

"Local levies and bonds allow communities to support the unique needs of the students, educators, and families in their neighborhood schools," the statement said. "Levies build on the basics that are funded by the state, and many communities leverage these dollars to fund mental health supports, early learning, additional support staffing, and other programming."

Bonds, however, are a different story. According to the statement, passing local bonds is a continuous challenge for local communities. To unlock access to school construction funding from the state, Washington requires local school districts to provide a local matching share of funds. That matching share is provided through a local bond, which needs at least 60% voter approval to pass.

In the last 10 years, 45% of the bonds in the state passed, said the statement. If the bond approval threshold were a 50% simple majority like it is for school levies, then 72% of the failed bonds would have passed, and nearly 85% of total bonds would have passed.

Preliminary results from the election show that 18 of the 21 bond measures, 86%, earned a simple majority in their local communities, the announcement said. However, because they need a 60% supermajority to pass, just 7 of the 2 local bonds are passing, only 33%.

"11 bonds on (the Feb. 13) ballot received between 50% and 60% voter approval," the announcement said. "If we required a simple majority for school construction bonds — and those 11 bonds from yesterday passed — it would generate $227.1 million in state matching funds to support those local communities in building or renovating safe, healthy, and modern learning spaces."

Senate Bill 5823, which would lower the approval threshold for school construction bonds to a 50% simple majority, was introduced in this legislative session and is currently in committee.

For more information on education policies, visit ospi.k12.wa.us.

Gabriel Davis may be reached at gdavis@columbiabasinherald.com. Download the Columbia Basin Herald app on iOS and Android.