Levin: Biden is a 'chameleon' who doesn't have a 'principle bone in his body'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Life, Liberty & Levin host blasts President Biden for his 'dishonest' approach to policies
Life, Liberty & Levin host blasts President Biden for his 'dishonest' approach to policies
Guests at the Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu were either sheltering in place or evacuated after reports an armed man barricaded himself in his room on April 10, according to local news reports.Police told local media there had been reports of shots fired on the fourth floor, and when security staff went to investigate “the suspect shot through the door.”This video, posted to Twitter, shows police officers inside the building as guests shelter nearby. Credit: Elizabeth Ferrao via Storyful
Cruise has apparently been having too much fun doing death-defying stunts on movies like the "Mission: Impossible" series.
Along with dropping four games in a row, the Detroit Tigers dug a deeper hole at the conclusion of the first of three legs in a 10-game road trip.
Eighty-seven years after a Canadian recorded a hole-in-one in the very first Masters, Corey Conners matched the feat during the third round at Augusta National on Saturday. The effort, the sixth ever ace at the sixth hole in the Masters, helped set up Conners for a possible chance of becoming the second player from north of the border to clinch a Green Jacket, after Mike Weir in 2003. Weir was in the gallery on Saturday proudly wearing his jacket after missing the cut the previous day.
A majority of residents of European cities support a Europe-wide phaseout of combustion engine car sales from 2030 to reduce planet-warming emissions, a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners said on Monday. Of 10,050 survey respondents, 63% said they supported the idea that after 2030, only emission-free cars should be sold in Europe. The online opinion poll surveyed people last month in 15 cities including London, Warsaw and Budapest, with an average of 29% opposing the idea of ending petrol and diesel car sales, while 8% said they did not know.
Sari Goodfriend/Cardozo LawA Florida woman who police say was so high on mind-bending drugs that she was screaming she was Harry Potter has been charged with the hit-and-run accident that killed a federal judge.U.S.District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, was mowed down as she strolled down a Boca Raton sidewalk on Friday morning and was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 6-year-old boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was injured in the crash, but survived.Feuerstein was appointed to the federal bench in 2003 by former President George W. Bush, and worked out of the Eastern District of New York, which covers Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. She previously served as a New York State judge and worked as a school teacher.According to an arrest report filed by Boca Raton Police, a red two-door sedan was seen driving erratically down North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. It veered around stopped traffic and jumped the sidewalk, then hit Feuerstein but kept going, the report states. As the driver steered back onto the roadway, she struck and injured Ovchinnikov.A bystander provided the car’s full license plate number to responding officers, and said she saw a sticker of a bumblebee on the trunk. “Let it be noted that none of the witnesses reported that the driver attempted to stop or render aid to the victims,” the police report continues.Less than a half-hour later, the vehicle was found crashed in Delray Beach. Cops say the driver, identified as Nastasia Andranie Snape, 23, of North Lauderdale, Florida, appeared to have been knocked unconscious. But when officers approached her, she “began to convulse or have seizure-like movements,” the report says. She wouldn’t make eye contact with officers on the scene, and “stared into space.” Nastasia Snape Palm Beach County Jail Snape, who insisted she was OK, was then loaded into an ambulance, where she “began to scream and fight with medics, stating that she was ‘Harry Potter,’” according to the police. One of the characters in the fictional Harry Potter series of books is an adult wizard named Severus Snape.The ambulance crew administered 400 milligrams of ketamine to calm her down, according to the police report.At the hospital, another officer attempted to interview Snape, who said at first that she remembered being in a car crash, then suddenly changed her mind and said, “I wasn’t in a crash.” Her behavior toggled wildly between being calm one moment and screaming the next, the report continues.Officers say they searched Snape’s bag to find her ID, and discovered a “common synthetic drug called ‘T’ salts,” which the report explains are “commonly known to cause erratic, excited, delirium-like behavior.” Investigators swabbed the car, including the front bumper and undercarriage, for DNA evidence.Snape was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, and ordered to surrender her passport. On Sunday, she was still being held at the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, via Zoom.At the time of her death, Feuerstein was presiding over a murder-for-hire case involving NYPD Police Officer Valerie Cincinelli, who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to assassinate her estranged husband and her new boyfriend’s teenage daughter. Feuerstein was the former president of the Nassau County Women’s Bar Association as well as vice president of the New York State Women’s Bar Association. Her mother was also a judge.“As we mourn her tragic death, we also remember Judge Feuerstein's unwavering commitment to justice and service to the people of our district and our nation,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Mark Lesko tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.
Touré writes about his personal moments with Earl Simmons, remembering DMX's legendary career and what not to do when riding in his Escalade.
She’s clapped back before, and she’ll do it again.
"I could have written this show forever," says 'Shameless' boss John Wells of Sunday's series finale.
The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.
Suspicion for Sunday's attack fall on US ally Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday.
The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.
People gathered in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park to pay homage to the six people killed last week: well-known Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandkids and two AC techs from NC.
The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.
A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.
The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead. Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which sparked protests late into Sunday night, happened with Minneapolis already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death.
Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.
Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer are set to take the mound when the Dodgers open their three-game series against the Padres on Friday.
Gaetz and Trump rep. Jason Miller contradicted CNN's report that Gaetz was denied a meeting with the former president.