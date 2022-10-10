Levine says as Cascade County judge, she will treat people with dignity, fairness

Michele Levine hopes to return to the bench as Cascade County district judge after the November election.

This is the second in a two-part series asking the candidates for Cascade County District Judge, David Grubich and Michele R. Levine, about their views through a series of questions. Both judges were given the same questions, and the Tribune has done its best to give each candidate equal space. Below is the interview with Levine.

Are you in favor of the Public Safety Mill Levy? Why or why not?

Levine did not express a stance on the levy. She did explain its components, however, including recruitment and retention for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and the same for the Cascade County Attorney’s Office. Levine said starting public defenders make substantially more than starting prosecutors, and the office can’t even get people to interview with them.

“That is leading to some overwork and burnout, and our caseloads are pretty heavy right now, so that is an area where the public can weigh in on whether or not they want to better recruit and retain sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors.”

The levy would also include pre-trial monitoring services and increased school safety.

“Could our community benefit from more investment in public safety? It really could, but that is up to the voters to decide.”

How would a pretrial program impact your job as a judge?

“I can tell you as a judge that I would feel more comfortable having people be out in the community if I know that they’re being monitored, such as by GPS or alcohol monitoring, because a lot of the times drugs and alcohol are involved in most of our criminal cases. And so with that monitoring, we can make sure that people are out addressing those root causes earlier prior to trial, which is good for each defendant, and it’s good for community safety.”

"It would also reduce the failures to appear, and by reducing the failures to appear, you would reduce arrest warrants issued for people missing court and that would also help reduce jail overcrowding so that we can have that space for our most dangerous and violent people.”

You’re on record as saying the courthouse isn’t secure enough. Do you think part of the levy could be used to better protect the courthouse?

Even with the current courthouse security staff, Levine said, “For hotly-contested hearings — whether it be family law hearings or criminal hearings — if something gets out of hand, it could be a while before people respond, so I think everyone that works in that building thinks that we could do better for safety … by better funding the sheriff’s office, that is something that could be looked at.”

Levine said that she’d also like to see a secure point of entry into the courthouse.

Is there anything else you believe the mill levy could be used for?

“The voters will get to decide whether or not that passes. ... And if that passes, then the commissioners can have some ability to allocate that towards public safety.

“Unfortunately, we have a high crime rate per capita in comparison to other communities in Montana … and I think a big piece of that is methamphetamine and fentanyl, and that seems to be involved in a lot of our cases, including our violent cases. So, if we can both tackle supply and demand on the drug side and do our part through the criminal justice system to do that, that would really help, but if we’re not keeping up, I don’t see that getting better.”

Judges have expressed concerns in the past about the need for a fifth judge and another courtroom. Do you agree?

“I believe that the judicial branch has said we need 2.5 judges more than what we have. So if you think about it, if we are experiencing more cases per capita … and if we are taking more cases to trial than even Yellowstone County, and Yellowstone County has eight judges and two standing masters, so they’ve got 10 people to handle their district court caseload. In contrast, we have four district court judges and one standing master.”

Levine said each Cascade County judge has about 1,200 cases, and that is a heavier caseload than the average district court judge can handle. She said we could absolutely benefit from another judge and the support staff that comes with that position, but she added that space is a problem that the county and the state would have to work together to solve.

The court calendars are packed, and caseloads are up. What will you do to move cases through the courts faster?

“There are some factors that have led to Department A not maybe having as many cases over time in comparison to the other departments.”

Department A is the department Levine is currently vying for. She said when she was not confirmed by the Senate, her cases were divided among other judges who kept some of them after David Grubich, her opponent, was appointed. In addition, she said that attorneys have been asking to substitute Grubich for other judges.

“So that is something to look at: Is Department A carrying its fair share of the load? And I don’t know the answer to that question, but I think it would be worth looking at.”

Levine said caseload management, trial calendar management and detailed pre-trial status hearings are important. Judges also have to try to be aware of where they can squeeze civil cases into the calendar to keep those moving, as well, Levine said.

“I believe that I can work with the parties, work with the court calendar and be a team player with the other judges over the courtroom use to find way to get the things on the calendar and through the process.”

How will you balance the need for punishment and the need for rehabilitation in your courtroom?

Levine said judges have to balance punishment and rehabilitation as part of Montana's sentencing guidelines. They look at the wishes of the victim, the nature of the crime the defendant’s criminal history and the pre-sentence investigation to make their sentencing decision.

“I also recognize that there’s so much a judge does not know about a case, and I better understand that now having been at the county attorney’s office. I know that the cases are complicated.”

Levine said it’s a challenge to move a case forward if a victim recants, refuses to cooperate or cannot be located for trial, and the prosecutors try to get as much supervision as they can through a plea agreement.

“Sometimes the plea agreement isn’t what you want, but it reflects the weaknesses of the case. … We’re doing the best we can with what we have, and not all that information is available to the judge or to the public.”

“I’m the only candidate in this race that has prosecuted criminal jury trials. … That background and experience will help me better appreciate the separation of powers. It is not the judge’s job to micromanage the players on the field. A referee isn’t to try to get in there and play the game. A judge is not to try to be a prosecutor or a criminal defense attorney. A judge needs to stay as a neutral and fair referee.”

What has your experience as a judge taught you that you will continue to apply if elected?

“... One of the things that I’ve learned over time is sometimes people just really need to have their day in court and they need to have the time to feel heard. As a judge, I treated people with respect and dignity, and I gave them that chance to be heard and to have their say.”

“I’ve seen judges berate and belittle people, or I’ve been on the receiving end of a judge getting tough on an attorney or one of my colleagues that I’m filling in for. I recognize that life happens. I recognize that attorneys sometimes need to fill in for each other. I’m not going to chew them out for that … I can bring both a caring perspective as well as a tough, no-nonsense perspective, and I will do that by treating people with fairness and respect.”

Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

“I have always gone the extra mile in everything I have done ... I recognize each person’s case is the most important to them, and they need an answer, and they need closure so that they can move on. … I put in the extra time to get the work done.”

“I better understand the separation of powers … I understand that judges are not to make laws, they are not to legislate from the bench. A judge is to follow the law.”

“I also understand that prosecutors have an obligation when they cannot meet their burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to dismiss the case. In contrast, my opponent has put up roadblocks to dismissing cases and has made us further brief why we should be able to dismiss a case and that, I believe, is not consistent with the separation of powers.”

“I believe that I’ve got the qualifications, the experience, the temperament and the fairness to get back to the bench and tackle that heavy load in a manner that is consistent with following the law and the Constitution.”

