Levi's CFO: Not seeing any signs of a recession

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·1 min read

Levi's CFO Harmit Singh told Yahoo Finance Live he is seeing nothing in the jeans-maker data to suggest a recession in the U.S. is coming.

Singh said consumers have shown little resistance to higher prices for jeans, which reflects the retailer's efforts to help offset inflation it's seeing in areas like wages and cotton.

Strong pricing power indeed helped Levi's (LEVI) in the its most recent quarter.

The retailer said Wednesday evening that first quarter sales surged 22% from a year ago, benefiting from strong demand as consumers restocked their closets for post-pandemic life. Sales rose by double-digit percentages in Levi's three regions of business: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Docker's sales gained an impressive 50% from last year.

Strength was seen in both men's and female bottoms.

Here is how Levi's performed compared with Wall Street estimates:

  • Net Sales: $1.6 billion vs. $1.55 billion

  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: 46 cents vs. 41 cents a share

Levi's shares rose 3% to $19.92 on Thursday amid the quarterly strength and reaffirmed outlook.

The company sees full-year net sales growth of 11% to 13%. Earnings are pegged in a range of $1.50 to $1.56. Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.54 a share.

