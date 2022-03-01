Levittown man accused of violent attack at Edgewater Park Wawa

EDGEWATER PARK - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges in connection with a violent assault on two people at a local Wawa store.

Anthony Cordero, 25, of Levittown is accused of stabbing one man and hitting another with his car shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 20 at the convenience store at southbound Route 130 and Bridgeboro Road.

A criminal complaint says Cordero threatened to cut the victims while showing a "box cutter style knife," and then chased and stabbed one person in the face.

It also alleges he drove a Buick Regal "to purposely run over" the second victim in the store's parking lot.

According to a court record, the victims initially were in a car with five other people when one of them asked Cordero, "What … are you looking at?"

The victims attempted to make peace, but the dispute escalated and Cordero stabbed one of the men near the front of the store, alleges the probable cause statement for charges against Cordero.

A surveillance video shows Cordero eventually fled to his car while being pursued by four people. Cordero allegedly turned in the direction of the second victim and struck him as he drove from the parking lot, the statement says.

"This caused (the victim) to be dragged under the car, which sent his left shoe flying across the parking lot approximately 10 feet from where his body can to a final rest," the statement adds.

Edgewater Park police arrived to find one man "lying face down on the ground in the parking lot after being run over by the suspect's car." The second victim was holding a towel to his bloodied face.

The person struck by the vehicle was admitted to Cooper University Hospital, Camden. He was treated for leg and facial injuries, as well as for hemorrhaging on the brain, police said.

The stabbing victim was released after treatment at a hospital, police said.

Cordero turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning, according to Edgewater Police.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of terroristic threats and individual counts of assault by auto and a weapons offense.

The charges are only allegations. Cordero has not been convicted in the case.

Cordero was being held Tuesday in Burlington County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edgewater Park Police Lt. John Harris at 609-877-3290 or jharris@edgewaterpark-nj.com.

