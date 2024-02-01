Levittown's Justin Mohn displays aftermath of grisly beheading of father on YouTube: Police

More: What police found when they arrested Levittown beheading suspect at Fort Indiantown Gap

More: Levittown man charged with beheading father. He posted grisly YouTube video after

A Middletown Township police officer drives through the Upper Orchard neighborhood where a beheading took place Tuesday in Middletown Township. Jan.31, 2024.

More: Machete found in bathtub of Levittown home where Justin Mohn beheaded father: Police

More: Who is Justin Mohn? Levittown man in YouTube beheading video sued government, made music

A woman left flowers at the door of the Mohn house on Upper Orchard Drive on Tuesday, leaving her condolences for the family

Justin Mohn of Levittown is captured in this screenshot of the gruesome YouTube video he allegedly made after beheading his father in Levittown on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Middletown Police guard the house on Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown, where a man was found dead in a downstairs bathroom Tuesday night.

More: Fed or patsy: Conspiracy theorists converge on beheading murder. Why that's not uncommon.

More: Beheading of Levittown dad leaves community shaken. Neighbor says son was 'a time bomb'

The Mohn home of 145 Upper Orchard Dr. and the Upper Orchard neighborhood where a beheading took place the night prior in Middletown Township on Wednesday, Jan.31, 2024. Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times

The Mohn home of 145 Upper Orchard Dr. and the Upper Orchard neighborhood where a beheading took place the night prior in Middletown Township on Wednesday, Jan.31, 2024. Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Updates on Justin Mohn and grisly scene at his family's Levittown home