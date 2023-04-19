Levon Allen wins first official term as Clayton sheriff in narrow victory

It appears that Interim Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen has won his first official term as sheriff in a tight runoff election.

Allen defeated Clarence Cox by less than 275 votes with a narrow 50.88% to 49.12% result, according to the Clayton County Elections Office.

Candidate Percentage Votes Levon Allen (I) 50.88% 7,716 Clarence Cox 49.12% 7,450

The election results are not official until they are certified by the Secretary of State’s office in the coming days.

Allen has been serving as interim sheriff since December 2022 when he was sworn in to replace retiring Interim Sheriff Roland Boehrer. He previously served as chief deputy.

The special election comes after the federal indictment and conviction of former Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill was found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for violating the civil rights of inmates inside the jail by strapping them into a restraint chair for hours for no reason.

