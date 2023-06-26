The levy on energy bills is a net-zero poll tax

Teesside Wind Farm

A green levy of £170 is to be reimposed next month on household energy bills to support the development of renewables. The charge was suspended last autumn for two years and the cost shifted on to general taxes. The levy was considered regressive because its cost would fall disproportionately on the less well-off. A time of high inflation and soaring bills is hardly when to impose a net-zero poll tax on households.

Only days ago Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, said a proposed £120 levy to fund hydrogen would not go ahead. He told this newspaper: “I don’t want to see people’s household bills unnecessarily bashed by this.” He did not disclose that the Treasury would stop funding the cost of general green schemes from next month.

Voters will question where this money goes. We are told that levies are necessary to achieve net-zero ambitions and underpin infrastructure projects like wind farms.

Yet at the same time we learn that a string of offshore wind projects are in jeopardy because a surge in supply-chain costs has pushed up the price of turbines, while increases in global interest rates have raised refinancing costs substantially. This has made several projects unviable just a year after they won government subsidy contracts.

New forecasts show that because of poor electricity grid infrastructure, energy produced in Scotland cannot reach homes in England on very windy days. As a result bills will rise £200 a year within a decade to pay for wasted wind power as new turbines in Scotland are paid to switch off.

Are our politicians intent on making people poorer in the name of net zero?

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.