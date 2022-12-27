LEWAG Holding (FRA:KGR) shareholders have earned a 4.2% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the LEWAG Holding share price has climbed 12% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 14% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.4% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for LEWAG Holding

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, LEWAG Holding became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on LEWAG Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of LEWAG Holding, it has a TSR of 23% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that LEWAG Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.4% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 4% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for LEWAG Holding (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES)

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider CAM...

  • Shareholders in James Halstead (LON:JHD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Seven Principles AG's (ETR:T3T1) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Seven Principles' (ETR:T3T1) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF)

    It's not a stretch to say that Bowler Metcalf Limited's ( JSE:BCF ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.8x right...

  • Next Green Revolution (NGR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Next Green Revolution (NGR) on November 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NGR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. NGR Listing Banner To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/149213_7cfcad847432daab_001full.jpgUtilizing the power of blockchain, Bizmarvel is here to help the w

  • Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.2x Guan Chong Berhad ( KLSE:GCB ) may be sending bearish signals at the...

  • Why Stemmer Imaging AG (ETR:S9I) Could Be Worth Watching

    Stemmer Imaging AG ( ETR:S9I ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Top Japan Bankers See Negative Rates to Stay as BOJ Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Top executives at Japan’s biggest banks are expecting negative interest rates to linger and see little immediate earnings boost after a surprise move by the nation’s central bank pushed lenders’ shares up by 13% last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as

  • How much families will pay in extra tax after stealth rises: research

    Middle-class families will be up to £40,000 worse off over the next 10 years, it is estimated, as a result of Jeremy Hunt’s stealth taxes to plug the hole in government finances, research shows.

  • China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels. After the National Health Commission on Monday announced China would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers from Jan. 8, some people flocked to travel sites on Tuesday ahead of borders reopening.

  • Why investors should be praying that central banks cut interest rates in 2023

    Central banks have pushed through 355 interest rate increases in 2022 and made just 15 cuts, according to the website cbrates.com. Global stock and bond markets have sagged and investors are praying that central bankers reverse course and start to cut the cost of money in 2023.

  • Jim Jones, Bobby Shmurda and Justin Combs hand out Christmas gifts at women's shelter

    The charity giveaway was hosted by GB’S Sneaker Boutique.

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 45.8x Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) may be sending very...

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With 10x Potential to Buy In 2023

    Growth stocks have generally taken the worst beatings in the 2022 market downturn, and that's true of some companies that have incredible long-term potential. The concept of an online bank has been around for a few decades now, but SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering an attractive niche product (like a high-yield savings account), SoFi's goal is to offer everything its customers need, and get them to abandon their current banks altogether.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 11 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best farmland and agriculture stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Farmland and Agriculture Stocks to Buy. Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead analyst and senior economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, told S&P Global Commodities Insights in […]