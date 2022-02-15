Lewdness complaint leads to discovery of weapons

Feb. 15—BEVERLY — A Beverly man who was hoping to spare himself embarrassment when he invited officers into his apartment to discuss a complaint about lewd behavior on Friday wound up in even more trouble when officers allegedly noticed boxes of ammunition lying around.

Now William Craig Matthews, 32, of 35 Apple Road, is not only facing a charge of open and gross lewdness, but also multiple firearms violations, after admitting to having a collection of rifles, shotguns and a handgun, and no Massachusetts firearms license, a prosecutor said Monday.

Matthews pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at his arraignment Monday in Salem District Court, where his lawyer told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser that Matthews had moved here from North Carolina last September and simply hadn't yet obtained a firearms license.

Police got a call from a neighbor at the apartment complex where Matthews lives with a girlfriend on Friday morning, prosecutor Anne Marie Gochis told the judge. The neighbor reported that it was the fourth time she had seen the man standing in front of a sliding glass door while masturbating.

She provided police with a video, the prosecutor said.

Police went over to speak to Matthews, who initially hesitated. Gochis said Matthews was "sweating profusely," and then apologized and invited the officers into his apartment to avoid having the neighbors overhear them.

That's when they noticed boxes of ammunition for multiple types of firearms. He admitted to having a collection including four hunting rifles, a shotgun, a .38 handgun, and two high-capacity magazines or clips.

Matthews' lawyer said the guns were gifts from his father, an attorney, that he'd brought with him when he moved in with his girlfriend last year.

As for the lewdness charge, Matthews insisted that he was standing in front of a television, not the sliders with partially open blinds.

Fraser set bail at $2,000 cash, which Matthews was expected to post. He's been ordered to stay away from his neighbor while the case is pending.

Story continues

A pretrial hearing is set for April 1.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis