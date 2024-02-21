Lewes man killed in Georgetown crash after hitting garbage truck, police investigating

A 44-year-old Lewes man died Tuesday morning after crashing into a garbage truck in Georgetown, according to Delaware State Police.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Police said that the 44-year-old was heading south in a 2016 Chrysler 300 on Bethesda Road south of Zoar Road at 11:58 a.m. At the same time, a 49-year-old Ellendale man was driving north on Bethesda Road in a 2015 Mack LEU-613 garbage truck.

For "reasons under investigation," the 44-year-old man crossed over into the northbound lane in front of the garbage truck, which was slowing for a stop, according to police. The left front of the Chrysler hit the left front of the garbage truck.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene. The garbage truck driver was not injured.

Police said the area was closed for about four hours, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

