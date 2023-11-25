Lewis Cass student gives thanks, joy to locals working on Thanksgiving

Nov. 24—Abigail Albaugh, a seventh grader at Lewis Cass, woke up Thanksgiving morning with a mission. She wanted to recognize many of the people who had to work during the holiday.

Abigail, along with her mother, Christina Albaugh, delivered 125 treat bags to approximately 20 different locations in Walton and Logansport, handing the bags out to workers who found themselves on the job Thursday instead of with family.

From McDonalds to CVS to O'Reilly Auto Parts to the Cass County Fire District 1 station, Abigail's gift and thoughtfulness brought many local employees to tears.

The bags included a Rice Krispie treat, candy and a thank you note. The note read "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for choosing to work and to serve others on Thanksgiving. Please know that you are greatly appreciated."

The note was signed "Love, Abigail Albaugh."

It also included a quote from Oscar Wilde which read "The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention."

"I felt really bad for the people who had to work so I wanted to give something to them," Abigail said. "It's not a nice feeling when you have to work when you could be with family or friends."

Abigail said that many of the employees she handed bags to smiled and were happy but there were a few who started crying and gave her a hug.

Justin Adair was one of the employees who received a treat bag while working at Dollar General, 1598 Chase Rd.

"My coworker and I were just shocked," he said. "To see that little girl spreading gratitude, it gives me hope. She was so sweet and just was lit up the whole time."

Abigail said that the experience taught her that even a small gesture can make someone's day.

Giving is nothing new for Abigail, said her mother. As part of her 4-H project this past summer she distributed hundreds of little cards around Cass County with motivational messages printed on them.

One woman who received a card reached out to tell the Albaugh family about how the message motivated her to keep going during a negative time in her life.

Abigail said that she got the biggest reactions from McDonalds, 3201 E. Market, and O'Reilly, 2545 E. Market.

Some locations offered to treat Abigail to free items, her mother said, but her daughter turned down such gifts.

Along with 4-H, Abigail plays volleyball and basketball at Lewis Cass and is a member of student council. She is also a competition cheerleader at Indiana Elite in Noblesville. Her mother said she travels to Noblesville two nights a week and on Sundays and despite all of her activities she maintains straight A's in school.

Albaugh said that her daughter also volunteered twice last week to help with a food drive at Walton Christian Church.

"She believes in giving back and she believes in doing," Albaugh said of her daughter. "I'm proud. I'm honored to raise such a child."

Albaugh said she has two sons, Whyatt and Connor who also have big hearts like her daughter.

"I just have three wonderful kids," she said. "Absolutely wonderful."