Lewis and Clark Community College hosting MLK commemoration event today
Lewis and Clark Community College is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week with a commemoration event.
Lewis and Clark Community College is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week with a commemoration event.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
AlphaTheta, formerly Pioneer DJ has come out of the gate swinging with its release of the portable Omnis-Duo ($1,499) all-in-one DJ controller and Wave-Eight ($899) speaker today.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.
The boss of the nation's sixth-largest lender is making it clear that his bank needs to get even bigger in the wake of the industry's 2023 crisis.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
The panel on stage at the Knight Foundation's Informed event is Elon Musk's nightmare blunt rotation: Techdirt editor Mike Masnick, Twitter's former safety lead Yoel Roth, and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, who have come together to discuss content moderation in the fediverse. It's been more than a year since Musk showed up at Twitter HQ with a literal sink in tow, but many social media users are still a bit nomadic, floating among various emerging platforms.
Research shows that starting tackle football early increases the risk of severe brain disease later in life, but every effort to bar young kids from playing has collapsed under fierce opposition.
As the football offseason arrives, college sports stands at the most significant inflection point in its more than 100 years of existence.
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Ben Goodwin, the co-founder and CEO of Olipop, a soda startup making low-sugar pop with probiotics. Goodwin talked about his foray into the soda space after working in kombucha and discovering the positive impacts of paying attention to microbiome health. How he balances being a CEO and still formulating all the new Olipop flavors himself.
This week's headlines, now in video form!
Google announced a bunch of new features for classroom management, accessibility, and AI-powered features for creating questions and lesson plans as part of the Bett ed-tech event in the UK. Google already allows teachers to add questions to a YouTube video as part of its Classroom assignment. Plus, educators can turn a Google Form into a practice set.
Also spotted: A laptop for only $290 (that's over 80% off), plus ridiculous prices on air fryers, earbuds and space heaters.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.