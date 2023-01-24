Lewis County deputies seeking public’s help in Mineral death investigation

Detectives are looking into the death of a 58-year-old man in Mineral.

At about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported shooting near a house in the 100 block of Washington Street, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived at the house, they found the man dead.

Following their initial investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Steffens from Mineral. She was booked into the Lewis Country Jail for second-degree murder, according to the report.

Later, there will be an autopsy of the man, and police will release more details when needed.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.