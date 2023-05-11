Lewis County detectives arrest woman Wednesday in fatal overdose investigation

Lewis County law enforcement arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a December homicide investigation involving fentanyl.

Detectives with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) arrested and booked the woman into the Lewis County jail on Wednesday. She’s accused of controlled substance homicide and unlawful delivery of fentanyl, a controlled substance.

Law enforcement allege she caused the overdose death of a 57-year-old man on Dec. 6, 2022, according to the JNET news release. Lewis County deputies reportedly found the man after 8 p.m. in a Curtis home. Curtis is west of Napavine and south of State Route 6.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office determined fentanyl was “one of the primary contributors” to the man’s death, according to the news release. This incident drew the attention of JNET, which began working on the investigation with the Sheriff’s Office in January.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50-100 times stronger than morphine and often mixed with other substances, sometimes without the user’s knowledge. Local officials have blamed fentanyl for increasing overdose deaths across the region.

Detectives reportedly located the 37-year-old woman in the course of a separate investigation involving the Centralia Police Department.

The release says Centralia detectives, JNET and members of the Washington State Department of Corrections arrested a 37-year-old man Tuesday on the 17000 block of Furman Road Southwest in Rochester in Thurston County.

He was booked into the Lewis County jail that same day on suspicion of crimes stemming from a March burglary in Centralia and for an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant.

The alleged crimes included second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and escape from community custody, according to court records.

During this arrest, JNET detectives reportedly recognized a woman at the scene who they allege has ties to the local illegal drug community. The release further alleges this woman was present at the Curtis residence where the 57-year-old man died on Dec. 6.

Story continues

Detectives interviewed this woman and she allegedly admitted to supplying fentanyl to the Curtis man, according to the release. She was arrested the next day.

JNET includes the Centralia Police Department, Chehalis Police Department, federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Washington State Department of Corrections.

Resources