Lewis County Drug Task Force charges two with felony meth, heroin possession

Apr. 13—LOWVILLE — Two people were charged with felonies by the Lewis County Drug Task force on Monday afternoon for allegedly having quantities of methamphetamine and heroin.

Antoinette N. Cassoni, 36, of 5405 Bostwick St. in Lowville, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine and third-degree criminal possession of heroin.

Ricky L. Jamison Jr., 30, of Syracuse, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for meth and heroin.

According to a news release on the three-month investigation that led to the charges, a search warrant was issued for Ms. Cassoni's Bostwick Street residence. The search allegedly uncovered about 60 grams of methamphetamine, 400 bags of heroin, digital scales, drug packaging and approximately $700.

Fentanyl was found in the heroin through testing, the task force said.

"Further charges may be considered as the investigation continues," the release said.

Ms. Cassoni and Mr. Jamison are being held at the county jail without bail.

The release said that Ms. Cassoni is on parole and a parole warrant has been filed. She was sentenced to three years in state prison in November 2019 after pleading guilty to felony meth-making. She was on parole at that time relating to two other felony drug convictions from 2016 and 2018 that resulted in prison time.

Mr. Jamison was issued two felony drug possession charges a parole violation in all in Jefferson County in June. At that time, about $1,800, 3 grams of crack cocaine and 1 gram of heroin were confiscated along with scales and packaging.

The task force, which includes Lowville Village Police, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office, was assisted by the State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, a county K-9 patrol, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force and the DEA Drug Task Force.