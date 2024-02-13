Lewis County man hurt in wrong-way wreck, drives self to medical care, State Patrol says

A 23-year-old Lewis County man was injured Monday morning following a wreck with a wrong-way driver, according to Washington State Patrol.

The other driver died at Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He was identified as Francis M. Winn, 45 of Des Moines.

About 8 a.m., the 23-year-old man from Morton was headed north on state Route 7 in Pierce County, west of Eatonville. Meanwhile, Winn was headed south in the northbound lane.

Troopers say the two drivers attempted to avoid each other but wound up crashing anyway on the center line.

The Morton man was hurt, but “self-transported (himself) to medical care,” according to State Patrol.

The road was closed for four hours following the wreck.