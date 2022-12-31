Lewis County Sheriff's Office Leading Investigation Into Deadly Force Incident in Thurston County

Dec. 31—The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is leading the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team's investigation into law enforcement's use of deadly force during a standoff in Thurston County on Thursday.

The incident began when members of the Thurston County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve an eviction notice in the 7100 block of Desperado Drive Southeast near Tumwater at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

During the service of the eviction, the sole occupant of the residence, a 50-year-old male who has not been named by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, reportedly began discharging a firearm toward law enforcement, prompting an officer to discharge their firearm toward the suspect.

"The suspect remained in the residence and would not surrender," according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol SWAT teams responded to the scene and utilized "less-lethal munitions" in an attempt to gain compliance from the suspect over the next several hours, per the news release.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, the suspect continued to discharge a firearm at law enforcement, resulting in law enforcement also returning fire, per the news release. At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 29, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries prior to being booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree attempted murder, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Based on initial investigation, it appears there were no injuries sustained by law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office. .

The Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Offices are also assisting in the investigation.

"In accordance with Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 139-12-030, any further details and releases must be reviewed by community members selected by the IIT, therefore no additional details are being released at this time," said the Lewis County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286.