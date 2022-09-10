Lewis County Superior Court Hires New Court Commissioner

Sep. 10—Lewis County Superior Court has announced the hiring of attorney Paul Strophy as the new constitutional court commissioner.

Strophy, who a news release stated "comes to us with extensive judicial and practice experience," will take over for retiring Court Commissioner Tracy Mitchell. She will be retiring in December after over 24 years serving as court commissioner.

According to the news release, the constitutional court commissioner is a judicial officer appointed by the three elected Lewis County Superior Court judges.

The court commissioner has authority as delegated by the judges to decide all matters submitted to the Superior Court for decision without a jury, whether in court or in chambers, according to the news release.

The court commissioner is currently assigned to hear and decide protection order dockets, dependency and parental rights matters, juvenile non-offender matters (truancy, at risk youth and children in need of services), family law motions, family law settlement conferences, child support enforcement and modifications.

"We look forward to welcoming Mr. Strophy as the new Lewis County Superior Court Constitutional Commissioner as he takes the bench in December," the news release stated.