Lewis Hamilton and Dwyane Wade Hit Up Dua Lipa’s Versace Show in Cannes

Just 60 guests gathered at Cannes’s Boulevard de la Croisette to see Dua Lipa’s first collection with Versace hit the runway on Tuesday, among them Dwyane Wade and Lewis Hamilton.

The duo sat next to each other in one of the few tables scattered poolside to take in the “La Vacanza,” a collection billed as a collaboration between the pop star and the Italian fashion house. Wade and Hamilton both took photos with Donatella Versace and Lipa after the show, held in the hills at a sprawling villa overlooking the Mediterranean.

Wade wore a black sleeveless button-down shirt with tonal floral embroidery from Versace (styled by Jason Bolden), while Hamilton opted for a matching crinkled silk shirt. Hamilton traveled to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix shortly after.

Lewis & Dwayne Wade at the Versace show in Cannes pic.twitter.com/r9XkVXmirb — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) May 23, 2023

Lewis Hamilton with Donatella Versace and Dua Lipapic.twitter.com/gPSLurjK5f — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 23, 2023

Wade also attended the brand’s Fall 2023 show in Los Angeles, which took place just before the Oscars. On that occasion he wore a $53,000 Rolex Day-Date watch with his bubblegum pink suit, as Robb Report previously covered. It was a 36 mm Oyster Perpetual set in 18k gold with a Champagne-hued dial, baguette-cut diamonds at 6 o’clock and 9 o’clock, and a diamond-set bezel.

Earlier this year, the brand announced that the former NBA star was the newest face of Versace Eyewear, unrolling a campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti that featured Wade modeling its sunglasses and eyeglasses alike.

Other stars at this week’s intimate show in Cannes included Manu Ríos, Peggy Gou, Charles Melton, and Troye Sivan. Models including Iris Law, Lila Moss, and Amelia Gray walked on the acrylic runway placed over the pool.

“Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection,” Lipa said in a statement. “Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process.”

